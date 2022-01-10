Log in
    ALOT   US04638F1084

ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
  Report
AstroNova to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2022

01/10/2022 | 08:32am EST
AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday, January 14, 2022. Management also will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Conference participants can email ALOT@investorrelations.com to schedule a meeting.

The presentation will be available live via webcast on AstroNova’s investor relations website at investors.astronovainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About AstroNova, Inc.

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Company's Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of label and direct-to-package printing hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance their products’ appearance. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit. This segment designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit, the cabin, and so much more. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com. 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 7,25 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,1 M 96,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael J. Natalizia Chief Technology Officer & VP-Technical Alliances
Raj Ramasamy Chief Information Officer
Stephen M. Petrarca Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRONOVA, INC.-1.85%96
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-0.43%6 168
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.35%2 216
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.-3.00%904
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED7.40%762
EIZO CORPORATION1.61%756