  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AstroNova, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALOT   US04638F1084

ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:45 2022-12-02 pm EST
11.67 USD   +0.17%
08:32aAstroNova to Present at the Sidoti December Small-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
11/30AstroNova to Release Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
BU
11/14AstroNova to Present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AstroNova to Present at the Sidoti December Small-Cap Virtual Conference

12/05/2022 | 08:32am EST
AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Sidoti December Small-Cap Virtual Conference at 10:45 a.m. ET Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Management also will host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation, together with presentation materials, will be available at https://investors.astronovainc.com/. After the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the AstroNova website for 90 days.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com. 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 6,43 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,7 M 85,7 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart ASTRONOVA, INC.
AstroNova, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASTRONOVA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David S. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael J. Natalizia R&D Manager-AstroNova Aerospace Products
Raj Ramasamy Chief Information Officer
Stephen M. Petrarca Electronic Technician
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRONOVA, INC.-13.56%86
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-1.40%5 108
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.34%1 946
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.2.82%873
EIZO CORPORATION-13.51%531
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-21.08%369