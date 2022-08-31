Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AstroNova, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALOT   US04638F1084

ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:51 2022-08-30 pm EDT
12.41 USD   +2.06%
08:34aAstroNova to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
BU
08/15AstroNova to Present at the Sidoti August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
08/09ASTRONOVA : Acquisition of Astro Machine August 9, 2022 Astro Nova - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

AstroNova to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

08/31/2022 | 08:34am EDT
AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, will report its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. At 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 882-4478 (U.S. and Canada) or (773) 377-9070 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 8162612.

You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 7, 2022, until 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 14, 2022, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The confirmation code is 8162612.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com. 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 6,43 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 90,8 M 90,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 64,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David S. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael J. Natalizia R&D Manager-AstroNova Aerospace Products
Raj Ramasamy Chief Information Officer
Stephen M. Petrarca Electronic Technician
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRONOVA, INC.-8.07%91
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION6.71%5 500
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.70%1 897
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.17.46%995
EIZO CORPORATION-5.33%580
CHENBRO MICOM CO., LTD.2.69%317