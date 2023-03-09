Advanced search
    ALOT   US04638F1084

ASTRONOVA, INC.

(ALOT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-08 pm EST
13.09 USD   +1.87%
08:34aAstroNova to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 23, 2023
BU
2022ASTRONOVA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
2022Tranche Update on AstroNova, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 17, 2004.
CI
AstroNova to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, March 23, 2023

03/09/2023 | 08:34am EST
AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, will report its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Thursday, March 23, 2023. At 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 200-6205 (U.S. and Canada) or (929) 526-1599 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter access code 729026.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com. 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 M - -
Net income 2022 6,43 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,2 M 96,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 65,0%
Managers and Directors
Gregory Alan Woods President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David S. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Michael J. Natalizia R&D Manager-AstroNova Aerospace Products
Raj Ramasamy Chief Information Officer
Stephen M. Petrarca Electronic Technician
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRONOVA, INC.2.11%96
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-2.02%4 363
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.85%2 204
PRIMAX ELECTRONICS LTD.13.15%939
EIZO CORPORATION14.01%586
NIDEC CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION12.07%365