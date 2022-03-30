Astrotech : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

astc-8k_20220325.htm

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 25, 2022

Astrotech Corporation

Delaware 001-34426 91-1273737 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 2105 Donley Drive, Suite 100, Austin, Texas 78758 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(512)485-9530

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On March 25, 2022, Astrotech Corporation (the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), pursuant to notice duly given, at 1900 University Avenue, Austin, Texas 78705. Of the 49,569,113 shares of common stock entitled to vote at such meeting, 29,785,992 shares were present in person or by proxy. The matters voted upon at the meeting and the results of such voting are set forth below:

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders elected the following individuals to serve as directors to serve for the respective terms prescribed by the Company's bylaws:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Thomas B. Pickens III 11,211,906 652,640 17,921,446 Daniel T. Russler, Jr. 9,587,238 2,277,308 17,921,446 Ronald W. Cantwell 11,324,454 540,092 17,921,446 Tom Wilkinson 11,341,917 522,629 17,921,446



Proposal 2 - Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders ratified the appointment of Armanino, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 29,129,073 461,919 195,000

Proposal 3 - Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote on the Compensation of Our Named Executive Officers

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders approved an advisory, non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2022:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 7,004,867 3,788,584 1,071,095 17,921,446

