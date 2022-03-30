Log in
    ASTC   US0464842006

ASTROTECH CORPORATION

(ASTC)
Astrotech : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

03/30/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
astc-8k_20220325.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 25, 2022

Astrotech Corporation

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware

001-34426

91-1273737

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

2105 Donley Drive, Suite 100, Austin, Texas

78758

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(512)485-9530

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

ASTC

NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On March 25, 2022, Astrotech Corporation (the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), pursuant to notice duly given, at 1900 University Avenue, Austin, Texas 78705. Of the 49,569,113 shares of common stock entitled to vote at such meeting, 29,785,992 shares were present in person or by proxy. The matters voted upon at the meeting and the results of such voting are set forth below:

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders elected the following individuals to serve as directors to serve for the respective terms prescribed by the Company's bylaws:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Thomas B. Pickens III

11,211,906

652,640

17,921,446

Daniel T. Russler, Jr.

9,587,238

2,277,308

17,921,446

Ronald W. Cantwell

11,324,454

540,092

17,921,446

Tom Wilkinson

11,341,917

522,629

17,921,446


Proposal 2 - Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders ratified the appointment of Armanino, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

29,129,073

461,919

195,000

Proposal 3 - Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote on the Compensation of Our Named Executive Officers

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders approved an advisory, non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 2, 2022:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

7,004,867

3,788,584

1,071,095

17,921,446

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Astrotech Corporation

By:

/s/ Thomas B. Pickens III

Name:

Thomas B. Pickens III

Title:

Chairman of the Board and Chief

Executive Officer

Date: March 30, 2022

Disclaimer

Astrotech Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
