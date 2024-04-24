OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

23 April 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information regarding the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).

The Auditor´s Report on Asturiana de Laminados, S.A. is attached together with the Audited Annual Accounts prepared by the Board of Directors on 22 march 2024 and the Management Report of Asturiana de Laminados, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2023, pending approval by the Ordinary General Meeting.

In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In Lena on 23 April 2024

D. Macario Fernández Fernández

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Auditor's Report on Asturiana de Laminados, S.A.

(Together with the annual accounts and directors' report of Asturiana de Laminados, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2023)

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

KPMG Auditores, S.L

Ventura Rodríguez, 2

33004 Oviedo

Independent Auditor's Report on the Annual

Accounts

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

To the Shareholders of Asturiana de Laminados, S.A.

Opinion _______________________________________________________

We have audited the annual accounts of Asturiana de Laminados, S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet at 31 December 2023, and the income statement, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes.

In our opinion, the accompanying annual accounts give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Company at 31 December 2023, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework (specified in note 2 to the annual accounts) and, in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria set forth therein.

Basis for Opinion_______________________________________________

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Accounts section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

Key Audit Matters ________________________________________________________

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Recoverable amount of property, plant and equipment

See note 6 to the annual accounts

Key audit matter

How the matter was addressed in our audit

The Company has made very

Our audit procedures in respect of the

relevant investments in property,

recoverability of property, plant and equipment

plant and equipment, amounting to

included the following:

Euros 96,789,396 at 31 December

Evaluating the design and implementation

2023, the recoverability of which

of the key controls related to the process of

depends on the Company's

testing impairment and determining the

capacity to generate future cash

recoverable amount.

flows and the fulfilment of its

business plan.

Assessing the reasonableness of the

Due to the losses recognised in

methodology used to calculate value in use

and the main assumptions considered, with

2023 and the slump in the main

the involvement of our specialists. We

markets in which the Company

compared the information considered in the

operates, an impairment test was

model with the Company's historical

performed. The Company

figures.

considers the entire industrial

facility as a single cash-generating

Analysing the consistency of the estimated

unit. The calculation of the

growth in future cash flows with the

recoverable amount is determined

business plans approved by the governing

using methodologies based on

bodies.

discounted cash flows, the

Performing a comparative analysis of the

estimation of which requires the

cash flow forecasts estimated in the prior

use of a high degree of judgement,

year with the actual cash flows obtained

as well as the use of assumptions

(retrospective analysis).

and estimates.

Evaluating the sensitivity of the recoverable

Due to the high level of judgement

amount to changes in certain assumptions

required, the uncertainty associated

that can be considered reasonable.

with these estimates and the

We also assessed whether the disclosures

significance of the carrying amount

of these non-current assets, this

in the annual accounts meet the

has been considered a key audit

requirements of the applicable financial

matter.

reporting framework.

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

Recoverability of non-current investments in Group companies and associates See note 8 to the annual accounts

Key audit matter

How the matter was addressed in our audit

The Company has a very significant

Our audit procedures on the recoverability of

volume of assets with Group

non-current investments in Group companies

companies and associates primarily

and associates included the following:

related to loans to its direct and

Evaluating the design and implementation of

indirect shareholders and in relation

the key controls related to the impairment

to the industrial aluminium project

testing process.

being carried out in the indirect

investee Latemaluminium, S.A.

Assessing the documentation supporting

through Latem Global Trading, S.A.,

the indications of impairment analysis

which is expected to enter into

performed by the Company and the

service in the last quarter of 2024.

reasonableness of the conclusions reached.

Not fulfilling the growth rates

Evaluating the status of the industrial project

estimated in the business plans of

of the indirect investee Latemaluminium,

the Company and Latemaluminium,

S.A. with respect to its business plan.

S.A. could represent a risk

Moreover, we assessed whether the

concerning the recoverability of

disclosures in the annual accounts meet the

investments in Group companies.

requirements of the applicable financial

At each reporting date, the

reporting framework.

Company assesses whether there

are indications of impairment. Due

to the inherent uncertainty

associated with these assumptions

and estimates, and the significance

of the carrying amount of these

assets, this has been considered a

key audit matter.

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

Other Information: Directors' Report _______________________________________

Other information solely comprises the 2023 directors' report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the Company's Directors and which does not form an integral part of the annual accounts.

Our audit opinion on the annual accounts does not encompass the directors' report. Our responsibility for the directors' report, in accordance with the requirements of prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts, consists of assessing and reporting on the consistency of the directors' report with the annual accounts, based on knowledge of the entity obtained during the audit of the aforementioned accounts and

assessing and reporting on whether the content and presentation of the directors' report are in accordance with applicable legislation. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to report them.

Based on the work carried out, as described in the preceding paragraph, the information contained in the directors' report is consistent with that disclosed in the annual accounts for 2023 and the content and presentation of the report are in accordance with applicable legislation.

Directors' and Audit Committee's Responsibility for the Annual Accounts ____

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying annual accounts in such a way that they give a true and fair view of the equity, financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable to the entity in Spain, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the annual accounts, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The audit committee is responsible for overseeing the preparation and presentation of the annual accounts.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Accounts______________

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual accounts as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these annual accounts.

As part of an audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the annual accounts, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of the Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the annual accounts or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the annual accounts, including the disclosures, and whether the annual accounts represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves a true and fair view.

We communicate with the audit committee of Asturiana de Laminados, S.A. regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the entity's audit committee with a statement that we have complied with the applicable ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, and to communicate with them all matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated to the audit committee of the entity, we determine those that were of most significance in the audit of the annual accounts of the current period and which are therefore the key audit matters.

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

Additional Report to the Audit Committee _________________________________

The opinion expressed in this report is consistent with our additional report to the Company's audit committee dated 27 March 2024.

Contract Period __________________________________________________________

We were appointed as auditor by the shareholders at the ordinary general meeting on 29 June 2022 for a period of three years, from the year ended 31 December 2022.

Previously, we had been appointed for periods of three, three and five years, respectively, by consensus of the shareholders at their general meeting, and have been auditing the annual accounts since the year ended 31 December 2011.

(Signed on original in Spanish)

Asturiana de Laminados, S.A. Annual Accounts

31 December 2023

ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

Balance sheet

31 December 2023

(Expressed in Euros)

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

ASSETS

Note

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

138,561,451

135,742,052

Intangible assets

5

900,905

1,032,021

Development

634,015

714,780

Patents, licences, trademarks and similar rights

37,287

40,303

Computer software

229,603

276,938

Property, plant and equipment

6

96,789,396

96,496,343

Land and buildings

27,439,791

27,487,954

Technical installations, machinery, equipment, furniture and other items

69,349,605

68,634,138

Under construction and advances

-

374,251

Investment property

6 (g)

129,075

129,075

Land and buildings

129,075

129,075

Non-current investments in Group companies and associates

8

32,694,405

30,558,176

Equity instruments

14,038,565

13,790,689

Other financial assets

18,655,840

16,767,487

Non-current investments

9

4,113,854

4,713,854

Equity instruments

86,476

86,476

Loans to third parties

67,098

67,098

Debt securities

138,403

138,403

Other financial assets

3,821,877

4,421,877

Deferred tax assets

16 (d)

3,933,816

2,812,583

CURRENT ASSETS

31,947,441

45,835,090

Inventories

11

15,090,618

22,875,859

Merchandise

67,614

69,920

Raw materials and other supplies

2,799,462

10,950,768

Work in progress

3,314,016

1,874,912

Finished goods

8,909,526

9,980,259

Trade and other receivables

12

8,362,048

13,703,281

Trade receivables

7,399,326

11,364,844

Trade receivables from Group companies and associates, current

19

573,889

1,441,791

Other receivables

15,000

15,000

Personnel

46,600

22,433

Current tax assets

16 (a)

-

82,546

Public entities, other

16 (a)

327,233

776,667

Current investments in Group companies and associates

259,939

207,138

Loans to companies

259,939

207,138

Current investments

9

5,728,858

5,106,285

Other financial assets

5,728,858

5,106,285

Prepayments for current assets

342,870

407,856

Cash and cash equivalents

2,163,108

3,534,671

TOTAL ASSETS

170,508,892

181,577,142

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the balance sheet at 31 December 2023.

