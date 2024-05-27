OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

27 May 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information regarding the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).

The Company, supported by its track record of generating positive operating profit and EBITDA over the last 10 years - as well as by the investments made to have the most modern zinc rolling mill in the world in operation - will reformulate its business plan to adapt it to the current market and economic-financial situation.

Following the appointment of the new CEO, as reported in the ORI dated 6 May 2024, ELZ will initiate - among other strategic and operational reorientation initiatives - a financial restructuring process to stabilise and strengthen the company's structure in order to meet the challenges of the future.

In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Board of directors.

In Lena on 27 May 2024

D. Macario Fernández Fernández

Chairman of the Board of Directors