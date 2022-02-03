Asturiana de Laminados S A : Advance ASLA Results 2021

RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

02 February 2022

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the revised text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information relating to the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).

The unaudited results of the Company's operations for the year ended 31 December 2021 are set out below.

In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In Lena, 02 February 2022

D. Macario Fernández Fernández

Chairman of the Board of Directors