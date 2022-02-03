Log in
    ELZ   ES0105227013

ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

(ELZ)
Asturiana de Laminados S A : Advance ASLA Results 2021

02/03/2022 | 02:49am EST
RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

02 February 2022

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the revised text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information relating to the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).

The unaudited results of the Company's operations for the year ended 31 December 2021 are set out below.

In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In Lena, 02 February 2022

D. Macario Fernández Fernández

Chairman of the Board of Directors

PREVIEW OF RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

TO BE AUDITED

February 2, 2022

MAIN FIGURES

NET TURNOVERESTIMATED EBITDA RESULT BEFORE TAXES

109,1 M€.

10,2 M€

5,5 M€

+44% vs 2020

+49% vs 2020

+132% vs 2020

EBITDA

12.000.000

10.000.000

8.000.000

6.000.000

4.000.000

2.000.000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021 (*)

EBITDA

NET TURNOVER

120.000.000

100.000.000

80.000.000

60.000.000

40.000.000

20.000.000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021 (*)

INCN

2021

2020

CONCEPT

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Net turnover

109.399.633,49

76.173.338,55

Sales

109.399.633,49

76.116.219,30

Other services

57.119,25

Changes in inventories of finished and in-

2.700.497,59

1.979.326,40

progress products

Work performed by the company for assets

270.471,81

410.582,38

Supplies

-87.742.278,95

-60.801.809,13

Consumption of merchandise

-1.095.508,39

-518.348,40

Consumption of raw materials and other

consumables

-86.603.996,40

-59.983.034,81

Work carried out by other companies

-42.774,16

-300.425,92

Other operating income

637.876,61

468.965,83

Other incomes

409.094,38

427.093,82

Operating grants

228.782,23

41.872,01

Personnel costs

-6.583.757,70

-5.186.902,08

Wages, salaries and similar items

-5.165.938,84

-4.068.039,99

Social security taxes

-1.417.818,86

-1.118.862,10

Other operating expenses

-8.530.790,93

-6.226.682,52

External services

-8.453.265,81

-6.163.188,40

Taxes

-63.296,55

-63.494,12

Other losses

-14.228,57

0,00

Depreciation of fixed assets

-1.889.020,81

-1.539.725,71

Allocation of grants for non-financial assets

926.111,36

602.573,71

Other results

35.212,76

-354.469,62

OPERATING INCOME

9.223.955,23

5.525.197,81

Financial revenue

573.150,53

570.136,09

Marketable securities and other financial

360.737,61

157.792,92

instruments

- Of third parties

360.737,61

157.792,92

Addition of financial expenses to assets

212.412,92

412.343,17

Financial expenses

-4.339.986,79

-3.744.137,61

Of third parties debts

-4.339.986,79

-3.744.137,61

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

-3.766.836,26

-3.174.001,52

PRE-TAX REVENUE

5.457.118,97

2.351.196,29

Profit and Loss Account 2021 vs 2020

To be Audited

The turnover was 44% higher than the previous year, reaching 109 million euros.

Personnel Expenses and Other Operating Expenses increased by 27% and 37% respectively, which together with the aforementioned, led the EBITDA of the Company to be 49% higher than the previous year, reaching 10.2 million euros and reaching a record amonunt in the history of the Company. The workforce has been sized to adapt the factory to the needs of 2022 production.

Profit for the year before tax amounted to 5.5 million euros, an increase of 132% compared to the previous year.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Asturiana de Laminados SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
