Asturiana de Laminados S A : Advance ASLA Results 2021
02/03/2022 | 02:49am EST
RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.
02 February 2022
Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the revised text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information relating to the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).
The unaudited results of the Company's operations for the year ended 31 December 2021 are set out below.
In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
In Lena, 02 February 2022
D. Macario Fernández Fernández
Chairman of the Board of Directors
PREVIEW OF RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
TO BE AUDITED
February 2, 2022
MAIN FIGURES
NET TURNOVERESTIMATED EBITDA RESULT BEFORE TAXES
109,1 M€.
10,2 M€
5,5 M€
+44% vs 2020
+49% vs 2020
+132% vs 2020
EBITDA
12.000.000
10.000.000
8.000.000
6.000.000
4.000.000
2.000.000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021 (*)
EBITDA
NET TURNOVER
120.000.000
100.000.000
80.000.000
60.000.000
40.000.000
20.000.000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021 (*)
INCN
2021
2020
CONCEPT
€
€
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Net turnover
109.399.633,49
76.173.338,55
Sales
109.399.633,49
76.116.219,30
Other services
57.119,25
Changes in inventories of finished and in-
2.700.497,59
1.979.326,40
progress products
Work performed by the company for assets
270.471,81
410.582,38
Supplies
-87.742.278,95
-60.801.809,13
Consumption of merchandise
-1.095.508,39
-518.348,40
Consumption of raw materials and other
consumables
-86.603.996,40
-59.983.034,81
Work carried out by other companies
-42.774,16
-300.425,92
Other operating income
637.876,61
468.965,83
Other incomes
409.094,38
427.093,82
Operating grants
228.782,23
41.872,01
Personnel costs
-6.583.757,70
-5.186.902,08
Wages, salaries and similar items
-5.165.938,84
-4.068.039,99
Social security taxes
-1.417.818,86
-1.118.862,10
Other operating expenses
-8.530.790,93
-6.226.682,52
External services
-8.453.265,81
-6.163.188,40
Taxes
-63.296,55
-63.494,12
Other losses
-14.228,57
0,00
Depreciation of fixed assets
-1.889.020,81
-1.539.725,71
Allocation of grants for non-financial assets
926.111,36
602.573,71
Other results
35.212,76
-354.469,62
OPERATING INCOME
9.223.955,23
5.525.197,81
Financial revenue
573.150,53
570.136,09
Marketable securities and other financial
360.737,61
157.792,92
instruments
- Of third parties
360.737,61
157.792,92
Addition of financial expenses to assets
212.412,92
412.343,17
Financial expenses
-4.339.986,79
-3.744.137,61
Of third parties debts
-4.339.986,79
-3.744.137,61
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
-3.766.836,26
-3.174.001,52
PRE-TAX REVENUE
5.457.118,97
2.351.196,29
Profit and Loss Account 2021 vs 2020
To be Audited
The turnover was 44% higher than the previous year, reaching 109 million euros.
Personnel Expenses and Other Operating Expenses increased by 27% and 37% respectively, which together with the aforementioned, led the EBITDA of the Company to be 49% higher than the previous year, reaching 10.2 million euros and reaching a record amonunt in the history of the Company. The workforce has been sized to adapt the factory to the needs of 2022 production.
Profit for the year before tax amounted to 5.5 million euros, an increase of 132% compared to the previous year.
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Asturiana de Laminados SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:48:03 UTC.