RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

03 AUGUST 2023

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information regarding the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).

The unaudited results of the Company's operations for the first half of the 2023 financial year (to 30 June 2023) are set out below.

In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In Lena on 03 August 2023

D. Macario Fernández Fernández

Chairman of the Board of Directors

PREVIEW RESULTS JUNE 2023

August 3rd, 2023

MAIN FIGURES JUNE 2023

NET TURNOVER

NET MARGIN

EBITDA

59,4 M€.

6,2 M€

3,4 M€

Income Statement June 2023

Net turnover

Change in stocks of finished products and products in process of manufacture

Work carried out by the company for its asset

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

Var (€)

Var (%)

59.422.376

79.010.801

-19.588.425

-25%

363.335

10.088.184

-9.724.849

-96%

12.257

40.176

-27.919

-69%

Supplies

Other operating income Staff costs

Other operating expenses Depreciation of fixed assets Allocation of subsidies for non- financial fixed assets and others Other results

-48.341.132

-72.445.558

24.104.426

-33%

305.799

254.110

51.689

20%

-3.710.068

-3.953.876

243.808

-6%

-4.625.477

-6.271.736

1.646.259

-26%

-1.044.211

-1.022.450

-21.761

2%

360.558

475.676

-115.118

-24%

5.233

-3.897

9.130

-234%

Operating results

2.748.670

6.171.430

-3.422.760

-55%

Finacial income

163.204

238.318

-75.114

-32%

Financial expenses

-3.269.151

-2.756.941

-512.210

19%

Financial result

-3.105.947

-2.518.623

-587.324

23%

Profit before taxes

-357.277

3.652.807

-4.010.084

-110%

EBITDA

3.427.090

6.722.101

-3.295.011

-49%

Highlights of the first half of 2023

After a 2022 financial year marked by a second semester that penalized the income statement, the first half of 2023 shows a recovery of the market, in such a way that an improvement is appreciated compared to the second half of 2022 without yet reaching the activity levels of the first half of 2022.

On the other hand, the summer months, as happened in 2022, show a decrease in demand motivated by the

slowdown in construction activity due to the situation of interest rates, inflation and the global market.

Below, we show a comparison of the first half of 2023 with respect to the second half of 2022.

