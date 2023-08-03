RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.
03 AUGUST 2023
Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information regarding the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).
The unaudited results of the Company's operations for the first half of the 2023 financial year (to 30 June 2023) are set out below.
In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
In Lena on 03 August 2023
D. Macario Fernández Fernández
Chairman of the Board of Directors
PREVIEW RESULTS JUNE 2023
August 3rd, 2023
MAIN FIGURES JUNE 2023
NET TURNOVER
NET MARGIN
EBITDA
59,4 M€.
6,2 M€
3,4 M€
Income Statement June 2023
Net turnover
Change in stocks of finished products and products in process of manufacture
Work carried out by the company for its asset
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
Var (€)
Var (%)
59.422.376
79.010.801
-19.588.425
-25%
363.335
10.088.184
-9.724.849
-96%
12.257
40.176
-27.919
-69%
Supplies
Other operating income Staff costs
Other operating expenses Depreciation of fixed assets Allocation of subsidies for non- financial fixed assets and others Other results
-48.341.132
-72.445.558
24.104.426
-33%
305.799
254.110
51.689
20%
-3.710.068
-3.953.876
243.808
-6%
-4.625.477
-6.271.736
1.646.259
-26%
-1.044.211
-1.022.450
-21.761
2%
360.558
475.676
-115.118
-24%
5.233
-3.897
9.130
-234%
Operating results
2.748.670
6.171.430
-3.422.760
-55%
Finacial income
163.204
238.318
-75.114
-32%
Financial expenses
-3.269.151
-2.756.941
-512.210
19%
Financial result
-3.105.947
-2.518.623
-587.324
23%
Profit before taxes
-357.277
3.652.807
-4.010.084
-110%
EBITDA
3.427.090
6.722.101
-3.295.011
-49%
Highlights of the first half of 2023
After a 2022 financial year marked by a second semester that penalized the income statement, the first half of 2023 shows a recovery of the market, in such a way that an improvement is appreciated compared to the second half of 2022 without yet reaching the activity levels of the first half of 2022.
On the other hand, the summer months, as happened in 2022, show a decrease in demand motivated by the
slowdown in construction activity due to the situation of interest rates, inflation and the global market.
Below, we show a comparison of the first half of 2023 with respect to the second half of 2022.
