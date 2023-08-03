RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

03 AUGUST 2023

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information regarding the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).

The unaudited results of the Company's operations for the first half of the 2023 financial year (to 30 June 2023) are set out below.

In compliance with the provisions of BME Growth Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the issuer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In Lena on 03 August 2023

D. Macario Fernández Fernández

Chairman of the Board of Directors