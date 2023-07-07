OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A.

5 July 2023

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 227 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as BME GROWTH Circular 3/2020, we hereby inform you of the following information regarding the company ASTURIANA DE LAMINADOS, S.A. (hereinafter "ELZ" or "the Company" indistinctly).

The Company held the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on 28 June 2023 at first call at the Circus de Ontier España, S.L.P. space in calle Marqués de Santa Cruz, 14, Oviedo, C.P. 33007 (Asturias). The meeting was attended by 31 shareholders present or represented, representing 73.73% of the share capital with voting rights.

Mr. Macario Fernández Fernández and Mr. Pablo Álvarez de Linera Granda acted as Chairman and Secretary non-director, respectively, of the Board of Directors. The members of the Board of Directors also attended.

The following items on the agenda were approved:

First.- Examination and, if appropriate, approval of the annual accounts (including the balance sheet, the income statement, the statement of the changes in the net worth for the financial year, the cash-flow statement and the respective notes) and the management reports, all with respect to the financial year ended 31st December 2022.

Approved unanimously by those present and represented.

Second.- Examination and, if appropriate, approval of the proposed allocation of profits/losses for financial year ended 31st December 2022.

Approved unanimously by those present and represented.

Third.- Approval, if appropriate, of the Board of Directors´ corporate governance of the year ended 31st December 2022.

Approved unanimously by those present and represented.

Fourth.- Necessary authorizations and delegation of powers for the execution, development and rectification, as wide as required, and granting of powers to convert the resolutions passed by the Ordinary General Shareholders´ Meeting into a public deed.