Asure Software Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02/22/2021 | 08:41am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be released after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.
Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636 International dial-in: (631) 291-4544 Conference ID: 2037337
About Asure Software Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.