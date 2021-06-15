Log in
    ASUR   US04649U1025

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

(ASUR)
Asure Software : Termination of a Material Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/15/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Termination of a Material Agreement.

On April 15, 2020, we received a unsecured loan in the amount of $8,855,605 (the 'PPP Loan') from Pinnacle Bank (the 'Lender') under the Paycheck Protection Program. On June 11, 2021, we received notice from our Lender that the Small Business Administration ('SBA') has approved our application for forgiveness of our PPP Loan. The amount of the forgiveness is $8,560,393, which is the amount we requested in our forgiveness application and is less than the original principal balance due, in part, to changes in SBA guidance following the date of our original loan application. Following the grant of forgiveness, we had an outstanding balance of $299,830, including $4,618 in accrued interest on our PPP Loan, which we paid in full on June 15, 2021.
Disclaimer

Asure Software Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
