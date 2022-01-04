AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim a business computers

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on
Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops,
including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel
Corp in the world of corporate PCs.
AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest
chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market
share to 22% in the third quarter of last year.
The new Ryzen 6000 chips, announced at the start of the
annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, are aimed at
keeping that momentum.
AMD said Tuesday that PC makers plan to use its chips in 200
different laptop models this year, up from 150 the year before.
It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to
supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a
pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's
market share has been slower to erode.
AMD said that Asustek Computer Inc, Dell
Technologies Inc and HP Inc will also introduce
machines that use the new chips.
