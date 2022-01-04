Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim a business computers

01/04/2022 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs.

AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22% in the third quarter of last year.

The new Ryzen 6000 chips, announced at the start of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, are aimed at keeping that momentum.

AMD said Tuesday that PC makers plan to use its chips in 200 different laptop models this year, up from 150 the year before.

It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's market share has been slower to erode.

AMD said that Asustek Computer Inc, Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc will also introduce machines that use the new chips. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -5.46% 142.3599 Delayed Quote.4.41%
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. 0.94% 377 End-of-day quote.0.27%
HP INC. 3.22% 39.235 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.82% 52.74 Delayed Quote.3.32%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -1.10% 8.95 End-of-day quote.-0.11%
All news about ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
11:00aAMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim a business computers
RE
08:19aASUSTEK COMPUTER : On behalf of subsidiary ASUS GLOBAL PTE. LTD announce the application f..
PU
2021ASUSTEK COMPUTER : ASUS Aims to Lead the New Digital Era with Launch of ASUS-NTU Joint Res..
PU
2021ASUSTek Computer Wins Title of Taiwan's Most Valueable Brand
MT
2021ASUSTEK COMPUTER : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ASUS GLOBAL PTE. LTD. for the reco..
PU
2021ASUSTEK COMPUTER : Announcement on behalf of subsidary ASUS GLOBAL PTE. LTD. for sharehold..
PU
2021ASUSTEK COMPUTER : will attend the "Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021"
PU
2021ASUSTEK COMPUTER : To announce Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution on b..
PU
2021ASUSTEK COMPUTER : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary ASUS GLOBAL PTE. LTD. for holding ..
PU
2021ASUSTEK COMPUTER : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements (consolidated)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 508 B 18 436 M 18 436 M
Net income 2021 41 418 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
Net cash 2021 76 859 M 2 789 M 2 789 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
Yield 2021 9,07%
Capitalization 280 B 10 128 M 10 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Duration : Period :
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 377,00 TWD
Average target price 398,31 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Pin Hu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsien Yueh Hsu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang Jung Wu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Tang Shih Chairman & Chief Branding Officer
Ming Chieh Hsieh Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.0.27%10 034
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.44%43 526
HP INC.0.00%41 165
GOERTEK INC.0.00%28 462
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC0.16%25 193
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.35%20 876