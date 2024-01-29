ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406, the world's first ultraportable laptop equipped with two 14-inch 2K 120 Hz OLED touchscreens1, is now available for pre-order on the ASUS eShop, Best Buy.ca, Amazon.ca, Canada Computers, Staples, Memory Express and Newegg. Revolutionary design: In addition to the twin ASUS Lumina OLED displays, a detachable snap-on magnetic keyboard and kickstand are bundled into one compact, user-centric design. The touchscreens support high-precision stylus inputs, and the built-in ScreenXpert software enables smartphone-like multitouch gesture support for intuitive operation.

Zenbook DUO's detachable keyboard fits between its dual screens for practicality when carrying. This design enhances portability and convenience, allowing users to seamlessly use or charge the keyboard at any time without extra settings. The pogo-pin connectors on the edge of the lower screen ensure hassle-free docking, with auto-positioning magnets on the pogo pins and corners of the second screen to further enhance the overall user experience.

Effortlessly versatile: ASUS laptops feature user-centric designs that set them apart from the crowd. Uniquely, Zenbook DUO is supplied with an ultra-quiet, full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with an integrated touchpad, which combined with a lay-flat 180° display hinge and convenient built-in kickstand allows for several versatile user modes and angles including Dual Screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Sharing modes. Additionally, the intuitive ScreenXpert software allows for easy control of the display contents in all modes.

Supremely capable: Despite its ultra-compact form factor, Zenbook DUO doesn't sacrifice performance or functionality. It's powered for productivity by the latest generation Intel® Core? Ultra 7 H-processor combined with 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

It will also be available later in 2024 with up to an Intel® Core? Ultra 9 H-processor. Intel® Core?

Ultra processors feature Intel's first integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which delivers low-latency AI computing to accelerate multitasking, making Zenbook DUO highly efficient for work, creativity, and entertainment. The redesigned 75 Wh high-capacity battery has an eco-friendly extended lifespan that supports up to 20% more charging cycles than the previous generation2. As an Intel® Evo?

Edition laptop, Zenbook DUO wakes instantly, charges ultra fast, and delivers all-day battery life. Additionally, the 14.6 mm-thin chassis has no compromises in I/O capabilities either, with two Thunderbolt? 4 and Type-C compatible ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) port, and a convenient 3.5 mm audio jack, so bulky docking stations or multiple adapters are no longer a requirement when traveling.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING: The ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) boasting an Intel® Core? Ultra 7 155H processor, 1 TB SDD and 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM is now available for pre-order on the ASUS eShop, Best Buy.ca, Amazon.ca, Canada Computers, Staples, Memory Express and Newegg, and is priced at CAD 2,199. An additional configuration with the Intel® Core?

Ultra 9 processor 185H will be available later in 2024.