ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Announces Comprehensive Creator and OLED Solutions with Windows 11

TAIPEI, Taiwan, September 2, 2021 - ASUS today announced a major expansion of the brand's ecosystem of solutions for empowering creators - including a more comprehensive array of new ProArt solutions, an expansive selection of Windows 11 laptops and PCs for creative professionals and prosumers, and a complete offering of laptops with OLED displays for all kinds of creators - at the Create the Uncreated launch event. Featuring new laptops, displays, peripherals, a desktop, a projector and a motherboard, the new lineup enables content creators of all types to thrive with optimal workflows and unique innovations.

'At our core, we are innovators who take pride in bringing our best ideas to life. So today's lineup delivers incredible experiences for creators, by creators - to turn imagination into reality,' noted ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu.

'The all new ASUS Zenbook, Vivobook, and ProArt Studiobook series will inspire content creators with its power and performance,' said Nicole Dezen, Vice President, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp. 'Coupled with the ability to upgrade to Windows 11, users will experience new levels of productivity and creativity.'

In order to provide expansive possibilities for creators, ASUS continues to leverage strong partnerships. As a key partner of ASUS, NVIDIA® delivers the industry-leading NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs, as well as the best support for creators with NVIDIA Studio - including app accelerations, dedicated Studio drivers, and exclusive apps like NVIDIA Broadcast and Omniverse™. All the new laptop and PC models will ship with Windows 11, or be eligible for a free upgrade when the new OS is available.

Comprehensive ProArt solutions

With a mission to offer comprehensive professional solutions for creators, ASUS ProArt brings out the passion of users to unleash creativity and push the limits of artistic possibilities. Pro represents the bedrock of creativity that supports various forms of art, while Art refers to endless creativity. New ProArt solutions are built to remove barriers to creativity with incredible performance and design, and the burgeoning ecosystem caters to creators who are always on the move and those who prefer to work in their dedicated workspace. The new ProArt laptops have been NVIDIA Studio validated to ensure the best performance and uptime for even the most demanding creators.

With exceptional mobility, the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED laptop, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED laptop, ProArt Display PA147CDV, ProArt Mouse MD300, and ProArt Mouse Pad PS201 are designed for on-the-go workflows and lifestyles. When back in the studio, the ProArt Station PD5 desktop and the ProArt X570-Creator WiFi motherboard deliver incredible computing power to boost productivity; the ProArt Display OLED PA32DC as the world's first OLED monitor with auto calibration ensures lifelike visuals; and ProArt Projector A1[i], as the world's first Calman Verified projector, ensures images are cast in true-to-life color. To help creators thrive and boost productivity and efficiency, ASUS Dial has been introduced on the new ProArt Studiobook models and ProArt Mouse MD300 following its initial debut at CES 2021 on ProArt Display PA148CTV. ASUS Dial is an exclusive cross-product solution that gives creators an intuitive, precise and quick way to make adjustments in creative apps while staying focused on their artistic vision.

Expansive selection of laptops for creators

Aside from launching new ProArt solutions, ASUS is also introducing a number of new laptops for creators - Zenbook Pro, Vivobook Pro X and Vivobook Pro series laptops - providing a more complete offering to fulfill the needs of a wider range of creators and fit more usage scenarios. For highly mobile creators, Zenbook Pro Duo series laptops are masters of multitasking, while lifestyle creators can enjoy Vivobook Pro X laptops, the ultimate powerhouses for next-generation creativity, and Vivobook Pro for vivid visuals and high performance. These laptops for creators are enhanced by features specifically designed for creative work, such as the unique ASUS Dial feature and the exclusive ProArt Creator Hub software, and are also NVIDIA Studio validated products.

Partnership with Adobe

To bring out the best of ProArt and creator solutions, ASUS also celebrated a partnership with Adobe at the launch event by announcing three-month and one-month complimentary Adobe Creative Cloud® subscriptions[ii] - worth up to a maximum retail value of US$ 238.47 - bundled with a number of ASUS products. Products qualifying for a three-month Creative Cloud subscription include ProArt desktop PCs, ProArt laptops, ProArt displays, ProArt motherboards, Zenbook Pro laptops and Vivobook Pro laptops[iii].

This subscription enables access to over 20 popular Adobe apps, including Photoshop®, InDesign®, and Premiere Rush®, as well as providing 100 GB of cloud storage, Adobe Fonts access, and other services. This collaboration has also ensured seamless integration of ASUS Dial with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic®, After Effects®, and Premiere Pro®, enabling creators to navigate these world-class apps more effectively and efficiently. More information is available here.

Complete offering of OLED solutions

ASUS is the first brand to offer a complete array of devices with OLED displays and provides a range that spans creative powerhouse laptops to mainstream on-the-go models, delivering the best displays to a wide variety of users and creators. The Vivobook Pro series is also the world's first lineup of OLED laptops with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certification[iv]. Featuring true-to-life colors, vivid imagery and low blue light, ASUS OLED devices enhance creative workflows with exceptional graphic precision and incredible visual experiences. New ASUS laptops and displays with OLED technology include the entire Studiobook series for creative professionals seeking perfect color; Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED and Pro 14/15 OLED for creator hobbyists and gamers; Zenbook 14X OLED and 14 Flip OLED for ultra-portability and flexibility; ExpertBook B5 OLED and B5 Flip OLED for business users looking for unprecedented levels of clarity when working with clients; and the portable ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH for giving on-the-go users an extra monitor.

With a comprehensive lineup of solutions that optimize creative work, ASUS is delivering incredible innovations that enable users to transform imagination into reality.

Onstage innovations

ProArt Station PD5

ASUS ProArt Station PD5 is the beautiful, powerful and modern desktop PC for the home or office - and is engineered from the ground up to elevate every creation. With up to a high-performance 11th Generation Intel Core™ i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3070 or A2000 graphics, ProArt Station PD5 powers through every creative endeavor, from audio and video editing to hardcore 3D modeling. It is packed with creator-friendly design touches, including ASUS Lumiwiz™ LED indicators, a tool-less hard drive tray, and a power-button shield to prevent accidental touches, ensuring smooth workflows and superior productivity.

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC is the world's first OLED monitor with a built-in calibrator for automatic calibration. It features a 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) HDR pure RGB Stripe OLED panel that offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and is targeting VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black. With an OLED self-emitting structure, the panel delivers a native response of 0.1 ms and exceptional color accuracy with a 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut, as well as true 10-bit color depth. On top of the OLED display, it supports multiple HDR formats for lifelike visuals. The built-in calibrator features a simple color-calibration process using ProArt 2.0 calibration software, offering seamless integration with popular third-party software such as Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS. Every monitor comes with factory pre-calibration in HDR and SDR color, and for color-critical work, the display can send notifications to users to remind them about recalibration. For enhanced user experiences, cable management clips allow for easily organizing and storing the cables, and every PA32DC is bundled with a monitor hood to minimize glare.

ProArt Display OLED PA32DC is designed to give a wide range of content creators the very best. For professional studios, PA32DC can be tuned to reference monitor mode for a traditional reference monitor setup. It enhances on-set scenarios by displaying all kinds of formats - SDR to HDR - in one monitor, and a metal handle design enables the display to be easily carried and moved to different positions. When used as an everyday monitor, it can be mounted on its stand to give users a more ergonomic setup.

ProArt X570-Creator WiFi

ProArt X570-Creator WiFi is a motherboard designed for creative professionals to handle multi-threaded workloads, such as 3D modeling, rendering, texturing, post-production, and transcoding. The board employs 14+2 power stages and a complete passive cooling design, which includes robust VRM heatsinks that keep temperatures low during demanding tasks, as well as a passively-cooled PCH that further reduces noise. It also comes with a comprehensive array of powerful connectivity - including Thunderbolt™ 4, onboard 10G and 2.5G Ethernet, WiFi 6E, five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and three PCIe® 4.0 M.2 slots - enabling quick data transfers and extensive storage options. In addition, for professional design and creative studios, an advanced USB-port management function from ASUS Control Center Express prevents leaks of creative assets and other important data.

ProArt Projector A1

For creative professionals who rely on high color accuracy to ensure their creations come out as they envision, ProArt Projector A1 is the perfect choice - it is the world's first Calman Verified professional projector and is factory pre-calibrated to Delta E

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7600, W5600)

With the power of up to an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series (W5600) or a 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® workstation processor (W7600), ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED makes light work of super-complex, heavily multithreaded photorealistic rendering, visualization, simulation, or analysis applications. Reliable professional-grade 3D-graphics processing power is provided by an NVIDIA RTX A2000 (W5600) or A5000 (W7600) GPU that blitzes through the toughest tasks, such as complex CAD models, 3D product design or high-resolution video editing. Reflecting the rigorous needs of professional creators, the laptop is ISV certified for supporting top industry-standard creative applications and employs NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility. For professional-grade visuals, a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display delivers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE® Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta-E

ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600, H5600)

To turn creative visions into reality, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED leverages powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) or Intel Core i9 (H7600) processors and fast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (H5600) or 3060 (H7600) graphics. For outstanding driver stability, the laptop features NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability and wide software compatibility. A 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display delivers stunning visuals with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta-E

ProArt Mouse MD300 and ProArt Mouse Pad PS201

ProArt Mouse MD300 is the first ASUS mouse to feature ASUS Dial support, allowing creators to make quick and precise settings adjustments. The mouse has a side scroll wheel and several buttons, including a large independent middle button, with gaming-grade switches. Delivering solid, responsive mouse clicks, the switches have a 50-million-click lifespan, and the left- and right-button switches are replaceable in case this is exceeded. It also provides fast, accurate tracking on almost any surface with a laser sensor that tracks at up to 4200 dpi and with a polling rate of up to 1000 Hz.

ProArt Mouse Pad PS201 has two magnets on the upper right and left hand sides of the pad to hold ear buds, metallic tools, or even a stylus in place, and its ASUS Antibacterial Guard-treated surface is durable and easy to clean. A silicon base grips most surfaces to hold the mouse pad in place and also doubles as a grey card for calibrating a camera's white balance and exposure.

ProArt Display PA147CDV

The Calman Verified 14-inch, 32:9 ProArt Display PA147CDV portable monitor enhances the mobile productivity of creative professionals by pairing with a laptop to expand screen space. The upgraded ASUS Dial and Virtual Control Panel on the display facilitate creative work with controls and shortcuts to fine-tune and streamline workflows on compatible Adobe software[vi]. The monitor also comes with 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 color gamut and is factory pre-calibrated to provide Delta E

Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED (M7400, M7600, N7400, N7600)

Creators can shape the future with Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED, the ultimate powerhouse for next-generation creativity. Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED delivers the speed and accuracy needed to realize creative visions, with a 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The exclusive DialPad allows precise and intuitive control of creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design with up to a 96 Wh high-capacity battery empowers users to work in undisturbed peace. Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED also offers the anodized-metal 0° Black and Cool Silver or weave-coating Meteor White and Comet Grey color options, inspiring users to unleash the possibilities for a bright, colorful future.

Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED (M3401, M3500, K3400, K3500)

The modern, unique Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED shows its true colors to the world: its two distinctive color options, Quiet Blue or Cool Silver, give off a bright, positive vibe. With its stunning 14-inch or 15-inch NanoEdge 2.8K/FHD OLED display and awe-inspiring Harman Kardon-certified audio, Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED immerses users in whatever they are doing, whether work or play. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a dual-fan cooling system, and ultrafast WiFi 6, the ultra-stylish Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED lets users achieve their true potential.

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is a high-performance 15.6-inch laptop that introduces the new tilting ASUS ScreenPad™ Plus, a full-width 14-inch secondary touchscreen with improved readability that works seamlessly with the main 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen for effortless multitasking. The upgraded ScreenXpert 2 software on ScreenPad Plus introduces powerful new features, including the ASUS Control Panel app that promises to revolutionize creative workflows. Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED also delivers excellent performance with up to an Intel Core i9 processor and up to the latest professional-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 discrete graphics to make light work of demanding creative tasks.

Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Life is brighter and clearer with Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, the slim, light, and compact laptops with a gorgeous 16:10 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen that displays the deepest blacks and the most vivid colors. Powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors, these laptops deliver maximum performance with ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, while the precision-engineered 180° ErgoLift hinge, ScreenPad, and NumberPad ensure a premium user experience. Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED brighten up work or play, anywhere.

ExpertBook B5 OLED and ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED

The traditional clamshell ASUS ExpertBook B5 OLED and the versatile ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED are built for taking on the business world in style. Both feature a precision-crafted and minimalist chassis that pushes the limits of lightness, while ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED additionally benefits from a 360° flippable design for ultimate flexibility. The laptops are ready for serious travel with amazing all-day battery life and are engineered with many cutting-edge technologies to improve on-the-go work efficiency. These include an 11th Generation Intel Core processor, AI noise cancelation, dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0, and an OLED panel that delivers stunning visuals in any setting. The laptops are also packed with features to protect privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip. ExpertBook B5 OLED and ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED are the perfect powerful, portable partners for the corporate world.

ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH and MQ16AH

ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH is the world's first 13-inch OLED portable monitor and features a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, HDR10 and Delta E

ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH has a superslim profile that measures a mere 5 mm at its thinnest part, making it perfect for mobile use. Proximity Sensor technology dims the screen when the monitor is not in use to save power, and the display can connect to different devices via one mini HDMI and three USB-C ports - two enabled with DisplayPort™ Alt Mode and one with charging capabilities. Also, the I/O ports are located on both sides, enhancing cable management and offering greater set-up flexibility. For added ease of use, a built-in tripod socket and the foldable smart case allow users to prop the monitor up to their preferred viewing angle.

[i] ProArt Projector A1 is already available for purchase.

[ii] Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please read the full terms at: https://www.asus.com/content/asus-offers-adobe-creative-cloud

[iii] Visit ASUS website for eligible product list.

[iv] All Vivobook Pro 16' displays are VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certified; 14' and 15' Vivobook Pro displays are VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified.

[v] Based on currently available creator laptops as of September 2021, having a built-in physical rotary control that works in conjunction with the 3-button touchpad and stylus-enabled touchpad to provide total creative control.

[vi] Supports Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro and After Effects. ProArt Creator Hub is required.