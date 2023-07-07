ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Announces Prime 750W Gold and 850W Gold Power Supplies
ASUS Announces Prime 750W Gold and 850W Gold Power Supplies
ATX 3.0-ready, backed by an eight-year warranty and featuring fully modular cables
Fully compatible with all NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards via a native 16-pin 12VHPWR cable
Dual-ball bearing fans offer high durability and reliable cooling
Futuristic black-and-white aesthetic adds style to a build
TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 7,2023 - ASUS today announced the Prime 750W Gold and 850W Gold power supplies, designed to give mainstream DIY PC users reliability and build quality without breaking the bank. The 750W and 850W Gold are the first power supplies to join the Prime family, bringing the ATX 3.0 standard, fully modular cables and an eight-year warranty. And whether it is the Prime AP201 MicroATX case or motherboards like the Prime Z790-A WiFi, the Prime series is synonymous with classy, understated designs that can look amazing in any build.
Build-friendly features
ASUS Prime Gold Series power supplies are loaded with all of the features that PC builders have come to expect from a high-quality PSU. Both models are fully modular, allowing users to cut down on build clutter by only using the cables they need. As ATX 3.0-compatible power supplies, the ASUS Prime Gold Series units are also fully compatible with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards, thanks to their native 16-pin 12VHPWR cable.
Meanwhile, dual-ball bearing fans ensure that all the power delivery components stay cool, with longer-lasting durability thanks to lower friction. And ASUS Prime Gold Series PSUs feature a stylish, outer space-inspired design. With one side black and the other white, these power supplies are sure to fit right into a wide variety of builds and cases. This space-age design is a great match for not only existing Prime motherboards and cases but also the Dual graphics card series, such as the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC and Dual GeForce RTX 4070 White OC.
850W Gold
Prime 750W Gold
