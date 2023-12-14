TAIPEI, Taiwan, December 14, 2023 -ASUS today announced the ExpertBook B3 series, a newly-updated laptop series that's smartly crafted for business success, powered by innovation, designed to boost productivity, thoughtfully engineered to elevate security and privacy - and available with flexible configurations to meet diverse needs.

ExpertBook B3's lineup of powerful features include a cutting-edge up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor and up to NVIDIA® RTX™ 2050 or Intel® Arc™ graphics, and a vibrant screen with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. B3 also is also packed with connectivity, has SSDs with RAID 0/1 support, a secure TPM 2.0 chip, dual SO-DIMM memory modules for easier IT upgrades, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability - all in a design that embraces an eco-conscious outlook and embodies accountability and sustainability.

Powered by innovation

ExpertBook B3 is engineered to enhance business capabilities, providing the fast and responsive performance essential for today's demands - enabling seamless multitasking, advanced data handling, and streamlined operations.

The up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with AI-ready architecture, an up to NVIDIA RTX 2050 or Intel Arc™ graphics and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM provide both the raw performance and future-unleashing technology needed to innovate the way business is done, reshaping workflows to get the job done like never before.

The latest B3 models also benefit from a comprehensive set of ports for versatile peripheral connections and easy data transfers. This includes up to WiFi 7 connectivity, and a built-in smart card reader for use as a secondary ID check and enhanced security. There's also the latest Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® port, which supports 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, 4K display output, an Ethernet socket, plus fast-charging support.

Flexible configurations

The latest ExpertBook B3 laptops offer the freedom and flexibility to be tailored to meet specific requirements or everyday computing tasks - with configuration options that include an IR camera and fingerprint sensor for fast, secure biometric login, smart card reader for multifactor authentication and even 4G LTE connectivity for seamless remote working.

The optional touchscreen B3 models are also compatible with ASUS Pen 2.0 , and other MPP 2.0-compatible input devices, for versatile productivity.

Productivity-first design

Smartly designed for modern business and forward-thinking organizations, ExpertBook B3 embraces a true productivity-first approach - making it ideal for today's hybrid-working paradigm. With exceptional visuals, fast charging and a long-lasting battery , it ensures seamless and efficient productivity experiences.

To provide exceptional remote-working and video-conferencing experiences, B3 features AI-powered noise-cancelation technology that cancels out unwanted background noise and picks up the user's voice for optimum conference-call quality.

The bright, clear 14-inch (B3404) or 16-inch (B3604) NanoEdge display with wide viewing angles and a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, plus a greatly-improved up to 85% screen-to-body ratio, delivers superb visual experiences - with more vertical workspace.

ExpertBook B3604, in particular, also features a full-sized numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard, easing and speeding data-entry efficiency - perfect for when dealing with lots of figures.

Enterprise-grade security and privacy

The new ExpertBook B3 series is packed with technology to provide strong data security and privacy protection.

For starters, B3 has built-in biometric security - in the form of an integrated infrared camera for facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor for easy access. These are bolstered by a smart-card reader to enable easy two-factor authentication, with a password and recognized card required for login. A discrete TPM 2.0 chip securely stores authentication information utilized by software, safeguarding crucial data and transactions, including passwords and encryption keys. Testing to the rigorous US MIL-STD-810H military standard also assures superb physical durability.

The new laptops also benefit from a physical webcam cover for an assurance of instant privacy when it's not in use - with just a quick finger flick required for operation. There's also an integrated Kensington lock slot, providing a physical security option for safeguarding the hardware when used in unsupervised locations.

SPECIFICATIONS