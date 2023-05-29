ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Exhibits Compelling Innovations Across Product and Solutions Portfolios Along with Sustainability Achievements at Computex 2023

Press Release

May 30 , 2023

ASUS Exhibits Compelling Innovations Across Product and Solutions Portfolios Along with Sustainability Achievements at Computex 2023

New offerings will be on display and available for exclusive hands-on experiences at the ASUS and ROG booths

Overflowing with innovation : An abundance of innovations including Zenbook S 13 OLED, ExpertBook B9 OLED, healthcare devices, and more

A step forward to net zero : ASUS showcases its latest sustainability achievements, along with its new ASUS Carbon Partner Services

For every gamer : ROG unveils multiple innovations including gaming laptops, ROG Ally handheld, PC DIY, graphics cards, monitors, routers, and much more

Exciting novelties: ASUS VU Series monitors, Swift OLED PG49WCD monitor, ROG Matrix RTX 4090 Graphics Card, ASUS BR1402F laptop, and much more

Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) ASUS BR1402F ASUS BR1402F Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)ASUS BR1402F

1/4

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 30, 2023 - ASUS today announced its showcase of incredible innovations at Computex 2023, with new monitors, laptops, and exciting novelties, as well as incredible sustainability achievements. At the ASUS and Republic of Gamers (ROG) booths, ASUS will showcase a plethora of innovative products for visitors to explore and experience with exclusive hands-on testing. From consumer, business, and healthcare devices to gaming innovations, ASUS has everyone covered.

ASUS will also showcase its latest sustainability achievements towards achieving net zero emissions as well as how it integrates sustainable parameters within its product designs. Visitors will be able to learn more about the new ASUS Carbon Partner Services that enable customers to offset the carbon emissions associated with their ASUS products and contribute towards a more sustainable future.

Visitors can expect to see exciting laptops such as Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) and ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403), both featuring stunning OLED displays for vivid and lifelike visuals. Zenbook S 13 OLED - the world's slimmest OLED laptop - is a sleek and stylish laptop built for carbon neutrality. ExpertBook B9 OLED is the world's lightest 14-inch OLED business laptop, designed for business professionals who demand the best, with high-performance, long-lasting battery, and ultralight weight.

Lastly, visitors will be able to see a range of exciting novelties, including the ASUS BR1402F laptop, the world's first 14-inch 2-in-1 rugged laptop for education. Other innovations at the ASUS booth include the new ASUS VU Series monitors, designed for consumers who prioritize style, sustainability, and performance.

For gamers, ROG will be showcasing multiple gaming innovations, including gaming laptops, PC DIY components, gaming monitors, routers, and more. But the innovation doesn't stop there, there is also ROG's intelligent cooling technology and exciting the Nebula HDR display. Visitors will also be able to experience hands-on testing of the new ROG Ally gaming handheld, which takes portable gaming to a whole new level.

Visitors will be able to see first-hand the new ROG Matrix RTX™ 4090, the first liquid-cooled graphics card on the market with liquid metal cooling on the GPU die for extreme overclocking capabilities. Its sleek design and cutting-edge AIO thermal solution make it ideal for advanced PC DIY setups.

Also on view will be the new ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD monitor featuring a stunning 49-inch super-ultra-wide (5120 x 1440) QD-OLED screen with 1800R curvature, 144 Hz refresh, and 0.03 ms response time for competitive and immersive gaming. It also comes with an efficient custom heatsink as well as a graphene film placed behind the whole QD-OLED panel for better heat dissipation and to reduce the risk of burn-in.

ASUS ROG and NVIDIA® are also bringing the latest motion-blur reduction technology, G-SYNC ULMB 2, to the ROG Swift 360 Hz PG27AQN display through a firmware update. With over 1000 Hz of effective motion clarity, ULMB 2 provides enhanced motion blur reduction for competitive gamers offering full refresh rate backlight strobing, significantly higher brightness compared to the original ULMB, and zero crosstalk or double images. To do this, ULMB 2 uses a special technique named Vertical Dependent Overdrive to make sure the backlight only turns on when all the pixels are showing the right color.

The ASUS and ROG Computex 2023 booths are located at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F, booth number M0510 (ASUS) and M0810 (ROG), and will be open from May 30 to June 2 from 9:30am to 17:30pm.

Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)

1/2 Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

ASUS BOOTH HIGHLIGHTS

ASUS is fully committed to sustainability and continuously searches for innovative methods to decrease its environmental footprint and achieve a net-zero impact. This approach revolves around four main principles: climate action, circular economy, responsible manufacturing, and value creation. ASUS continuously leverages its technological expertise, data-driven methodology, and human-centric approach to develop a net-zero enterprise that supports a circular economy and a responsible supply chain that creates shared value for all. By 2035, the company aims to have 100% renewable energy use across all its global operations and achieve net zero by 2050. Additionally, throughout 2022 ASUS laptops exceeded ENERGY STAR® efficiency standards by an average of 34%, and ASUS was listed in the 2023 Corporate Knights Clean200 Index.

To further its net-zero roadmap, ASUS has expanded its range of eco-friendly products, including the world's first commercial carbon footprint and carbon-neutral laptop, ExpertBook B9 (B9400), and the world's slimmest OLED laptop, Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), which is also carbon neutral. These products incorporate multiple environmentally friendly materials, such as post-consumer recycled plastic, post-industrial recycled metal, FSC™ Mix-certified packaging, and use nature-based carbon credits to offset residual emissions. The company verifies all this with SGS, a world leader in verification, inspection, and testing.

During Computex 2023, ASUS will unveil its latest initiative towards a net zero roadmap, with the introduction of its carbon offset service. ASUS Carbon Partner Services enable commercial customers to offset carbon emissions associated with their ASUS products. The service provides an end-to-end delivery service, with reliable quality, accountability, assurance, transparency, flexibility, and competitive pricing. Initially, the service will focus on commercial notebooks and desktops, starting with the ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and D9 Series (D900MDR and D900SDR).

ASUS is proud to showcase its commitment to sustainability, featuring two carbon neutral laptops and a range of environmentally friendly products. Among the models on view, the ASUS BE279QSK meets ENERGY STAR standards and stands out as the 'Most Efficient' display in 2022 and 2023 - it is verified by TCO and EPEAT, and made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.

ASUS Mini PC PB62 demonstrates energy-saving and eco-friendly designs, certified by ENERGY STAR and verified as EPEAT Gold. Beyond tech products, ASUS will showcasethe ProArt Backpack, made of recycled polyester fabric (rPET), which requires fewer resources and generates less CO2 emissions during production, resulting in 80% energy savings compared to a regular bag.

ExpertBook B5 OLED (B5602) ExpertBook B5 OLED (B5602) ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) ExpertWiFi EBP15 ExpertWiFi EBP15 ExpertWiFi EBA63 ExpertWiFi EBA63 ExpertBook B5 OLED (B5602)ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403)ExpertWiFi EBP15ExpertWiFi EBA63

1/4 ExpertBook B5 OLED (B5602)

Cutting-edge commercial solutions

At this year's Computex event, ASUS will showcase a range of impressive commercial solutions designed to meet the needs of modern businesses. Among the highlights are the ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403) and ExpertBook B5 OLED (B5602) laptops, both of which offer top-of-the-line performance and sleek, professional designs. ExpertBook B9 OLED boasts a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, making it perfect for professionals who demand exceptional image quality. With a weight of just 990 g and a slim 15.78 mm profile, it is highly portable and easy to carry around. ExpertBook B5 OLED, on the other hand, is designed for professionals who need a reliable laptop for everyday use. Weighing merely 1.4 kg, ExpertBook B5 OLED is the world's lightest 16-inch business laptop, featuring a 4K OLED display, and powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

In addition, this year sees the introduction of the ASUS Pre-Deployment Service (APDS) and ASUS Endpoint Management Service (AEMS), two complete services for modern IT management. These business solution services provide a suite of enterprise-grade security and management tools to help businesses protect their sensitive data and streamline their IT operations. The services include features such as data encryption, endpoint management, and remote device management, which help to streamline operations and boost productivity.

Ideal for education and built with flexibility in mind, ASUS BR1402F is the world's first 14-inch 2-in-1 rugged laptop for education. Designed for K-12 students, this device boasts a rugged 14-inch form factor with protective features, upgradable memory and storage, a technician-friendly modular design, a touchscreen panel, ASUS Antimicrobial Guard protection, and easy-charging USB-C® ports for uninterrupted learning.

ASUS will also showcase its reliable and easy-to-use business network solution, the ASUS ExpertWiFi series. The lineup includes the ExpertWiFi EBG15 wired router, the ExpertWiFi EBR63 wireless router, the ExpertWiFi EBP15 PoE switch, the ExpertWiFi EBA63 PoE access point, and the ExpertWiFi EBM68 mesh WiFi system. These devices offer ease of use, easy scalability, and extendibility, as well as low total cost of ownership, making them perfect for businesses looking to establish their networks without requiring specialized networking knowledge. The ExpertWiFi series provides a Self-Defined Network, offering pre-set WiFi network profiles that allow businesses to easily create multiple WiFi networks with suitable settings for different usages. It also includes a customizable guest portal, commercial-grade network security, site-to-site VPN, and support for a dual WAN connection, ensuring an always-on network by connecting the USB port to a USB dongle or to a smartphone with personal hotspot.

The new ASUS RT-BE96U WiFi 7 router and ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro WiFi 7 mesh systems, which offer speeds up to 19000 Mbps and 30000 Mbps respectively, will also be featured. Visitors will also be able to see the ASUS RT-AX57 Go during the event. This compact-sized device provides fast on-the-go WiFi with up to 3000 Mbps speed and comprehensive security protection. It is the perfect companion for business trips thanks to its portability and ability to connect to a secured VPN network simply by plugging in an Ethernet cable.

Additionally, ASUS is in collaboration with SIEMENS to advance digital transformation, driving effective information technology and operational technology integration with leading hardware, software and infrastructure capabilities. ASUS will host a smart manufacturing summit at 10:00am to 12:00pm on May 31 at the server VIP room on 504, Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304) Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304) ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304)ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPEEdition

1/3 ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Complete lineup of thin-and-light laptops with new user-friendly technologies

ASUS once again demonstrates its commitment to delivering innovation and cutting-edge technology with the latest Zenbook and Vivobook series laptops.

Among the standouts is the latest innovation in laptop displays - ASUS Lumina OLED technology, which offers unprecedented visual quality. This new display name standardizes highly crafted solutions around the best OLED experience. Its name also highlights the unique advantages of ASUS OLED displays, which provide a superior visual experience that goes beyond the standard of traditional OLED displays. ASUS Lumina OLED is now available in all ASUS 2023 OLED models.

Beyond the traditional OLED display benefits, such as higher contrast range and wider color range, ASUS Lumina OLED displays are Pantone® Validated, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black certified, and factory-calibrated to Delta E < 1[i] to deliver more accuracy. Additionally, the ASUS Splendid customized color gamut, OLED Power Saving, and ASUS Tru2Life technology help deliver better and more intelligent tools. Furthermore, their TUV low blue light certification, ASUS OLED Care burn-in prevention, and US military-grade durability makes them more reliable and helps to maintain quality and comfort over time. ASUS also provides free OLED screen exchange for any burn-in issue while under warranty.

Among the most impressive thin-and-light models presented during Computex 2023, Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) - the world's slimmest OLED laptop - is carbon neutral and weighs only 1 kg with a thickness of 1 cm. Available in Basalt Gray or Ponder Blue, it features a revolutionary Plasma Ceramic Aluminum lid that provides wear resistance, corrosion protection, and thermal management. It has a 16:10 2.8K OLED NanoEdge display with Dolby Vision, Pantone Validated color rendering, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and a long-lasting 63 Wh battery.

ASUS will also showcase its young, trendy, thin, and light OLED laptops including ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504). These colorful models feature lightweight designs, and are powered by Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processors able to handle any task. Vivobook S 15 OLED is Intel Evo™ certified, providing long-lasting battery life, speedy connectivity, and all the essential features for everyday living. These laptops are available in a variety of finishes and are built for easy portability, with a 2.8K 120 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge display, up to 88% screen-to-body ratio panels, and Harman Kardon-certified audio system. Vivobook S 15 OLED also comes in an upcoming exclusive BAPE® Edition, a special collaboration between ASUS and legendary streetwear brand A Bathing Ape®. This limited-edition laptop bundle will release later in 2023 and combines the Vivobook vibrant style with the BAPE iconic aesthetic, featuring exclusive camo designs and accompanying accessories. At the booth, design hints of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Edition will be revealed for the very first time before launch in Q3.

ASUS has partnered with Dirac on the Vivobook series to deliver superior sound for everyone. The Dirac-designed audio system delivers an immersive, clear, and balanced sound experience, unleashing the full audio potential of the laptops with a wider and deeper soundscape.

To ensure long-lasting value, reliability, and durability, all new ASUS consumer laptop models in 2023 and beyond will undergo rigorous MIL-STD 810H US military-grade testing, encompassing 12 test methods and 26 test procedures. These laptops are built to withstand the toughest conditions, setting a new standard in durability for the consumer laptop market.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 3D OLED (H7604) ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 3D OLED (H7604) ProArt Display PA32UCXR ProArt Display PA32UCXR ProArt Display PA24ACRV ProArt Display PA24ACRV ProArt LC 420 ProArt LC 420 ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 3D OLED (H7604)ProArt Display PA32UCXRProArt Display PA24ACRVProArt LC 420

1/4 ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 3D OLED (H7604)

ASUS solutions for creators

ASUS is revolutionizing the world of content creation with its Creator Solutions lineup, featuring a full suite of powerful creator solutions including laptops, displays, motherboards, graphics cards, all-in-one CPU cooler, software, and much more - all designed to bring creative visions to life.

Included in these solutions is ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604) - the world's first 3D OLED creator mobile workstation - with a stepped-hinge design enabling slimmer screen bezels, rear air vents, and a lay-flat screen that can be viewed from any angle. Its glasses-free 3D OLED display makes creating 3D content faster and more intuitive, while Spatial Vision technology converts 2D visual content to 3D in real-time. This technology provides glasses-free 3D OLED displays with built-in eye-tracking, delivering an unmatched 3D experience that incorporates breakthrough optical and real-time rendering technology, as well as exclusive software tools.

On the display side, ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCXR is a 31.5-inch 4K monitor that features a 2304-zone mini-LED IPS panel, delivering stunningly vibrant and accurate colors with 97% DCI-P3 coverage. It boasts an impressive peak brightness of 1600 nits and sustained brightness of 1000 nits, ensuring a visually captivating experience. With a built-in motorized flip colorimeter, it supports auto/self-calibration, allowing for easy and accurate recalibration over time. The true 10-bit color depth enables the display of HDR content with deep blacks and precise highlights. Additionally, it supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR-10 and HLG, and offers world-leading Delta E color difference value and ASUS ProArt Hardware Calibration technology for optimal color accuracy.

ASUS ProArt Display PA24ACRV is a 23.8-inch QHD monitor that offers a wide color gamut coverage of 95% DCI-P3. It delivers high-quality visuals with its VESA DisplayHDR400 compliance and support for the HDR-10 format. The monitor is Calman Verified and factory pre-calibrated to Delta E < 2, ensuring exceptional color accuracy out of the box. It provides extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort™ over USB-C with 96-watt power delivery, HDMI®, and a USB hub for enhanced versatility. Additionally, with its commitment to sustainability, the PA24ACRV features paper packaging and energy-efficient performance to meet ENERGY STAR and EPEAT standards, as well as TCO Certification later in 2023.

ASUS will also introduce the upgraded ASUSControl Panel, the enhanced and customizable software for creators. With a new user interface, resizable layout, and integration with various apps, Control Panel offers more possibilities for enhancing creative work. It automatically switches profiles when launching specific applications, now extending beyond Adobe apps to include Microsoft Office, Spotify, YouTube, browsers, and more. The new Control Panel also expands its support to include all ASUS touch monitors, in addition to ScreenPad Plus laptops and ProArt touch monitors.

Also available at the ProArt booth section, ASUS will display the complete ProArt component ecosystem, featuring the new ProArt LC 420 all-in-one CPU cooler, as well as a range of ProArt motherboards and graphics cards renowned for their minimalist design. all-in-one CPU cooler, as well as a range of ProArt motherboards and graphics cards renowned for their minimalist design.

ProArt is designed to empower creators, artists, and case modders alike, and this ethos will be exemplified through a stunning ProArt case mod artwork entitled Island, which will also be at the show. Inspired by the ProArt spirit, it beautifully exemplifies the seamless integration of technology and creativity.

Another impressive thin-and-light solution for creators is Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) - the most powerful Zenbook yet thanks to its partnership with Intel and its ASUS Supernova System-on-Module (SoM) design. Zenbook Pro 16X OLED boasts a world-leading 16:10 3.2K 120 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen, and the Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) mechanism powers the auto-tilting keyboard that ensures a comfortable typing angle and enhances system cooling for maximum performance.

ASUS VivoWatch 5 AERO ASUS VivoWatch 5 AERO ASUS Portable Ultrasound Solution ASUS Portable Ultrasound Solution ASUS VivoWatch 5 AEROASUS Portable Ultrasound Solution 1/2 ASUS VivoWatch 5 AERO Healthcare solutions for a smarter, healthier future

ASUS will feature its cutting-edge healthcare solutions during the Computex 2023 exhibition, showcasing the world's first health smart band with fingertip measurement sensors and a portable handheld ultrasound. ASUS VivoWatch 5 AERO is equipped with dual ECG and PPG sensors, measuring pulse transit time (PTT), heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and real-time health data. The built-in GPS and G-Sensor also allow reliable and accurate exercise measurements.

The ASUS Portable Ultrasound Solution is a series of compact and lightweight point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions for both humans and animals, featuring wireless connectivity and a long battery life of up to 4 hours. The smart imaging device produces high-quality imagery and offers an intuitive interface with flexible image-management tools, perfect for use by medical professionals on-the-go.

In addition, using Ishizuka Glass' IONPURE antimicrobial agent, the newest ASUS laptops feature ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus[ii] silver-ion coating. This innovative coating has been proven to inhibit the spread of 99% of viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19, over a 24-hour period[iii]. Rigorously tested[iv] against viruses such as Influenza A (H3N2) and H1N1, it adheres to ISO 21702 and ISO 22196[v] testing protocols, ensuring a more hygienic user experience and peace of mind.

Another innovation built with healthcare in mind is the ASUS HA2741A, a monitor designed to meet the specific needs of clinical and hospital professionals. Featuring a 27-inch 4MP IPS panel with 350 nits brightness, it delivers crisp and clear images for accurate medical imaging. Compliant with the DICOM Part 14 standard, it ensures consistent and reliable display performance. The monitor automatically compensates for changes in ambient light, maintaining the accuracy of the DICOM curve. With anti-glare and low-reflection properties, along with Eye Care+ technology, it prioritizes the protection of users' eyes during extended periods of use. The antimicrobial-treated housing and compliance with IEC 60601-1-2 medical EMC standard further enhance its suitability for healthcare environments. Offering ergonomic adjustments and compatibility with VESA wall mounts, it provides flexibility in positioning. The ASUS HA2741A also offers multiple connectivity options, including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, and a USB hub, ensuring seamless integration into healthcare workflows.

ASUS VU Series Monitors (VU249CFE and VU279CFE) ASUS VU Series Monitors (VU249CFE and VU279CFE) ASUS Concept RTX 4070 ASUS Concept RTX 4070 TUF Gaming Hidden Connector Build TUF Gaming Hidden Connector Build TUF Gaming Z790 hidden connector TUF Gaming Z790 hidden connector ASUS VU Series Monitors (VU249CFE and VU279CFE)ASUS Concept RTX 4070TUF Gaming Hidden Connector BuildTUF Gaming Z790 hidden connector

1/4 ASUS VU Series Monitors (VU249CFE and VU279CFE)

New innovations across the board

Also to be announced during Computex, the ASUS VU series monitors (VU249CFE and VU279CFE) are designed with sustainability in mind and use recycled materials in their construction, including their packaging. The monitors are also planning to meet multiple eco-label requirements, such as ENERGY STAR, TCO certification, and EPEAT in 2023. These certifications ensure that the monitors meet high sustainability standards and reduce their environmental impact throughout their lifecycle. With their slim design and color options including Quiet Blue, Grey Green, Astro Beige, and Pink Clay, VU series monitors offer a 100 Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel, and the DisplayWidget Center App for easy settings customization. These ASUS Eye Care Plus monitors include flicker-free technology, an adjustable low blue-light filter, rest reminder, and color augmentation mode, reducing eye strain and increasing focus. VU series monitors cater to modern consumers who prioritize style, sustainability, and performance.

ASUS will also unveil the TUF Gaming Capture Box-4KPro, a device that offers gamers high-quality video streaming with ease. With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, the capture box allows HDR passthrough of video support up to 4K at 144 Hz and delivers ultra-high quality video streaming up to 4K at 60 fps. It also supports VRR passthrough, enabling lag-free and screen-tear-free gameplay. Additionally, the capture box includes two 3.5 mm jacks, certified OBS compatibility, and on-board upscaling and downscaling. The device is also designed with an aluminum outer shell to dissipate heat and improve durability.

Another innovation on the TUF side is the new TUF Gaming VG27AQML1A, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built to elevate the gaming experience. With its Fast IPS panel and an overclocked refresh rate of up to 260 Hz, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals for professional gamers seeking immersive gameplay. Equipped with ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) technology, it eliminates ghosting and tearing by combining ELMB with variable-refresh-rate technologies (VRR). Supporting FreeSync™ Premium, G-Sync® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync, it ensures a seamless and tear-free gaming experience by enabling variable refresh rate by default. The monitor also embraces High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with DisplayHDR 400 compliance, enhancing both bright and dark areas to bring games to life with stunning visual details.

At the ASUS booth, visitors will be able to see a revolutionary hidden-connector TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WiFi D4 motherboard, a Z790 concept motherboard, and a PC Build. With connectors cleverly concealed on the underside of the motherboard, the BTF design ensures clean cable management, making it perfect for PC DIY enthusiasts. Not only does it simplify cable routing for first-time builders, but it also enhances the overall aesthetic of the build by showcasing tidy internals. Additionally, the hidden connectors improve airflow, resulting in superior cooling performance and an appealing visual experience for users.

ROG Ally ROG Ally ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 ROG XG Mobile ROG XG Mobile ROG Phone 7 ROG Phone 7 ROG AeroActive Cooler 7 ROG AeroActive Cooler 7 ROG AllyROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834)ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02ROG XG MobileROG Phone 7ROG AeroActive Cooler 7

1/6 ROG Ally

ROG BOOTH HIGHLIGHTS

Gaming solutions for every type of gamer

For Computex 2023, ROG will showcase a wide range of gaming solutions spanning all categories, from desktops and laptops to smartphones, monitors, peripherals, and components.

One of the most exciting releases from ROG this year is the ROG Ally (RC71L) gaming handheld. Powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor and featuring a 120 Hz FHD (1080p) panel with AMD FreeSync Premium support, the ROG Ally can run AAA and indie titles with ease. It also comes equipped with 16 GB of high speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory, 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and a UHS-II microSD card reader to further expand its storage capacity. Additionally, the ROG Ally features ROG's Zero Gravity thermal system, which uses a dual-fan system with ultra-thin heatsink fins and high-friction heat pipes to ensure the Ally stays cool in any orientation. Available worldwide at just US$699, the ROG Ally comes bundled with a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving gamers access to hundreds of titles the moment they unbox the machine. The ROG Ally can also be paired with an XG Mobile external GPU, sporting up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. With its monster specs and partnerships with industry leaders, the ROG Ally is poised to be the ultimate handheld gaming machine.

For gamers looking for ultimate performance on the go, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) is a gaming powerhouse designed for esports enthusiasts, featuring an 18-inch Nebula Display with up to QHD 240 Hz. The laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors with 24 cores and 32 threads and up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. The ROG Intelligent Cooling uses Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU and GPU, Tri-Fan technology, and full-surround vents to ensure that the ROG Strix SCAR 18 has the best performance, even under heavy workloads.

Another exciting product available at the ROG booth is the ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02, the result of this second collaboration between ROG and ACRONYM, a pioneer in the technical-apparel industry. The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 offers ultra-versatile gaming that can adapt to any scenario. The device has a built-in carry system and stabilized grips for use on the go and can transform into both a traditional laptop form factor and a tablet mode, with an integrated kickstand. ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 can also be paired with the ROG XG Mobile, an external graphics card featuring a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 that boosts performance even further.

For those who prefer gaming desktops, ROG will also show off the ROG G22CH, a compact, 10-liter small-form-factor PC designed for serious gaming with high-end hardware including up to an Intel Core i9-13900KF and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Smaller than its predecessor, the ROG G21CX Huracan, it also has a toolless design for easy hardware upgrades. ROG G22CH is available either with a liquid-cooled or air-cooled configuration for users to choose from.

Additionally, ROG will display the latest additions to its smartphone lineup, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Both devices use the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 720 Hz touch-sampling rate. The Ultimate version features ROG Vision, a unique color matrix display on the rear of the phone that can be personalized. The ROG AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory, when paired with the ROG AeroActive Portal on the phone, keeps the device maximally cool during long gaming sessions and comes bundled with the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

Starting in 2015, ROG embarked on a journey, utilizing visuals, artwork, lore, and animations in product and brand videos, to gradually construct a dystopian cyberpunk world known as the ROG SAGA. This fictional universe has evolved into ROG's own intellectual property, reflecting our vision in the real world.

On show at the ROG Computex Booth, RE:SETserves as the introduction to our cinematic film series, embodying ROG's motto of For Those Who Dare while intricately exploring the story of each character in the ROG SAGA universe. Through engaging character interactions, fans get to see the unwavering friendship of these heroes as they face challenges together. This film lays the groundwork for the future sequel to come and will have its debut at the ROG booth, accompanied by ROG SAGA visuals showcased in a gallery on the second floor.

ROG Matrix RTX 4090 ROG Matrix RTX 4090 ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro ROG Hone Ace XXL ROG Hone Ace XXL ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Moonlight White ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Moonlight White ROG Moonstone Ace L ROG Moonstone Ace L ROG Matrix RTX 4090ZenWiFi BQ16 ProROG Hone Ace XXLROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Moonlight WhiteROG Moonstone Ace L

1/5 ROG Matrix RTX 4090

Cutting-edge monitors, peripherals, PC DIY, and more at Computex 2023

ROG will once again raise the bar for PC DIY and peripherals when it showcases its latest products at Computex 2023. Among the highlights is the ROG Matrix RTX 4090 liquid-cooled graphics card, which will be available on the market in Q3, 2023. ROG Matrix RTX 4090 boasts the industry's first liquid metal thermal solution directly on the graphics card's GPU die, allowing for even lower temperatures for superior sustained performances, and lower noise. Plus, a 360 mm radiator with innovative magnetic daisy-chainable fans, and a more powerful pump and larger full-covered cold plate come together to keep the graphics card cool at all times. This allows for unrivalled performance with the highest GPU boost clock. What's more, this card features an incredibly bold and modern design, perfect for the most advanced gaming build setups.

Other novel products this year include the ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD monitor, a 49-inch super-ultrawide (5120 x 1440) gaming monitor, featuring an 1800R QD-OLED panel with 144 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time for immersive gaming experiences. To ensure QD-OLED longevity and better performance, it includes a custom heatsink and graphene film, the thinnest yet strongest nanomaterial in the world, behind the whole QD-OLED panel, for better heat dissipation to reduce the risk of burn-in and boost the peak brightness up to 1000 nits[vi]. The monitor offers a range of connectivity including a USB-C with 90 W power delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1.

It also offers user-friendly features such as uniform brightness to maintain the even luminance level, ASUS DisplayWidget Center software to adjust the system settings via a mouse, and dual-device Smart KVM that allows users to effortlessly manage two devices with a single keyboard and mouse, with no additional hardware or software required. Users can also seamlessly switch between gaming and work on a single screen with ease and conveniently copy and paste content across both devices, simplifying their setup and enhancing productivity with this versatile solution.

Another major product making its entrance at Computex is the ROG Swift PG38UQ, the world's first 38-inch 4K UHD gaming display, offering truly immersive visuals. With a 144 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync technology, it ensures super-smooth gaming experiences. The display features ASUS Fast IPS technology, providing a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp and high-frame-rate gaming visuals. It is HDR-compatible with DisplayHDR 600 certification and boasts a 98% DCI-P3 professional color gamut, delivering exceptional contrast and color performance. HDMI 2.1 support allows for native 4K 120 Hz gaming without chroma subsampling, enhancing gameplay on PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X. The monitor offers extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression (DSC), HDMI 2.1, USB hub, and a tripod socket for versatile usage. It is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and incorporates VESA AdaptiveSync 144 Hz technology for tear-free visuals with low latency.

Alongside, the new ROG Strix XG259QN is a 24.5-inch FHD gaming monitor equipped with a Fast IPS panel for stunning visuals. With a 360 Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 380 Hz) and less than 1 ms response time (GTG), it ensures smooth and responsive gaming performance. The display is DisplayHDR400 certified, delivering vivid and vibrant colors. It supports FreeSync Premium , providing tear-free gaming experiences. Equipped with ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology, it combines ELMB with variable refresh rate (VRR), eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp visuals at high frame rates. The monitor offers versatile connectivity with a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, and a headphone jack, catering to various device connections.

Meanwhile, ROG and NVIDIA have introduced G-SYNC Ultra Low Motion Blur (ULMB) 2 to the ROG Swift 360 Hz PG27AQN with a firmware update. With its over 1000 Hz of effective motion clarity, ULMB 2 offers the best motion blur reduction for competitive gamers available today. To do this, ULMB 2 ensures that each pixel shows the right color at the right time to help get rid of the blurry look gamers sometimes face when objects are moving fast on their screen. ULMB 2 turns the screen's backlight on and off at a high frequency to handle these scenarios. Furthermore, in instances where the backlight turns on when pixels are still changing colors, this sometimes doubles images and creates unwanted visuals in other monitors. To avoid this, ULMB 2 uses a special technique called Vertical Dependent Overdriveto ensure that the backlight only turns on when all the pixels are showing the right color. This results in clearer pictures and visuals even when scenes and objects are moving fast. It also delivers full refresh rate backlight strobing, nearly 2X-higher brightness than the original ULMB, and zero crosstalk/double images. ROG Swift 360 Hz PG27AQN users can enjoy ULMB 2 now by installing the new firmware.

Another standout product at Computex 2023 will be the ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless, ROG's first 96% wireless gaming keyboard, with hot-swappable switches, featuring the all-new ROG NX Snow mechanical switches, unique dampening foam with integrated switch-dampening pads, tri-mode connection with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, and ROG Omni Receiver.ROG Omni Receiver allows users to connect their compatible mouse and keyboard via a single dongle receiver - without compromising performance. Also new in the Scope II series are the ROG Strix Scope II 100% keyboard, also featuring the new ROG NX Snow switches, and ROG Strix Scope II RX, featuring IP57 and ROG RX optical switches.

ASUS will also showcase other new products for the ROG Ace esports collection, a peripheral lineup dedicated to delivering the best performance for esports gaming. A Moonlight White version of the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is added to the midst, and now also supports the ROG Omni Receiver. Additionally, ROG introduced two new mouse pads to the line up-the ROG Moonstone Ace L, a large sized mouse pad featuring a tempered glass surface for ultra-fast glides, and the ROG Hone Ace XXL, which is an extended, table-sized version of the ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition launched earlier this year, with an extra-soft, anti-slip polyurethane base.

Gamers will also be excited to hear about the latest ROG WiFi 7 router, the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 - the world's first quad-band WiFi 7 gaming router, awarded during the Computex 2023 Best Choice Awards ceremony - with lightning-fast speeds and low latency for seamless online gaming experiences. The ROG Rapture GT-BE98 enjoys the benefits of WiFi 7 with 6 GHz band, featuring a new 320 MHz bandwidth, 4096-QAM, and Multi-Link Operation (MLO).

Alongside these devices, ROG will also showcase its motherboards, including the Computex 2023 Best Choice Award winner, the ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme, built for extreme performance and overclocking, as well as the ROG Strix Z790-A, which balances exceptional gaming performance with striking looks for style-conscious gamers.

With these new additions, ROG continues to set the standard for PC gaming hardware and accessories, promising the best possible gaming experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.