Press Release

Nov 16 , 2023

ASUS Near-term Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Validated by SBTi

SBTi validation is further affirmation of ASUS's wide-ranging sustainability actions

SBTi has validated ASUS group's near-term science-based emissions reduction targets

ASUS group has also committed to setting long-term emission reduction targets with the SBTi in line with reaching net-zero

SBTi validation is one more affirmation of ASUS's sustainability actions, which include achieving EPEAT Climate+ designation, independent TCFD reports, and listing by the Financial Times as one of the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific





TAIPEI, Taiwan, November 16, 2023 - ASUS today announced that the group's near-term science-based emission reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). This validation means that ASUS's committed targets are in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, a crucial threshold from pre-industrial levels on global warming for ensuring a more sustainable world.

ASUS has also committed to setting long-term emission reduction targets with the SBTi in line with reaching net-zero by 2050. In addition, the company has become a member of the United Nations' (UN) Race to Zero campaign.

SBTi was launched by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The initiative provides scientific approaches that can be certified by a third party to limit global temperature rise. Targets are considered 'science-based' if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement - limiting global warming to 1.5°C abovepre-industrial levels.

The UN Race to Zero is a global campaign to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions, and investors to create a healthy, resilient, zero-carbon recovery that prevents future threats, creates decent jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth.



SBTi and the UN Race to Zero campaign

With respect to its SBTi validated emission reduction targets, ASUS completed a group-wide inventory of greenhouse gas (GHG) in terms of Scopes 1, 2, and 3, and also developed clear targets.

For its near-term targets, ASUS group has committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2021 base year. In addition, within the same timeframe, ASUS has also committed to reducing by 30% its absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions covering purchased goods and services and use of sold products.

Alongside the SBTi validation, ASUS has become a member of the UN Race to Zero campaign. As part of this, ASUS will jointly monitor its commitment to SBTi in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement - limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

ASUS group strives to achieve robust near-term emissions targets through rigorous action plans and assist in the decarbonization of the global economy. As a result, the group will implement a transparent action plan, which includes enhancing energy efficiency, requiring key suppliers to reduce their carbon intensity, and adopting renewable energy. Lastly, the group is aiming to invest in innovative technologies to remove its remaining carbon emissions and gradually move towards net-zero.



Continuous action around sustainability

SBTi validation is yet one more affirmation of ASUS's ambitious sustainability work. For example, over the past two years, the company has released Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) independent reports. These reports address the company's climate risk management and opportunities, and then transparently disclose its climate actions to stakeholders so that they can better understand the climate-related financial information.

In addition, ASUS has received the EPEAT Climate+ Champion designation through its continuous efforts to offer verifiable low-carbon products. These actions include elevating product energy efficiency, utilizing renewable energy sources, and providing verified product carbon footprint reports.

Further proof of the success of ASUS's sustainability work can be seen in its listing by the Financial Times and Statista as one of the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific for the second year in a row and among TIME's 2023 list of the World's Best Companies, which uses sustainability as one of its key metrics.