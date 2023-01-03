ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G Lineup

2023 Strix gaming laptops are redesigned with gorgeous new 16" and 18" displays, along with next-gen components and cooling
Top-level CPUs and GPUs: Up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU
Upgraded Intelligent Cooling solution:Tri-Fan Technology with a full-width heatsink design cools top-tier components better than ever
Eye-popping displays: 16" Nebula HDR displays come to the Strix series, while brand-new 18" Nebula panels break new ground for ROG
Designed to win, built for victory: Endless customization with Armoury Crate, larger touchpads, and new showstopping design usher in a new era of Strix
LAS VEGAS, USA, January 3, 2023 - ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is proud to announce the new ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G lineup of gaming laptops. Brand-new designs come to the Strix SCAR 16, Strix SCAR 18, Strix G16, and Strix G18, with updated internals for the Strix SCAR 17 and Strix G17. When combined with ROG's Nebula and Nebula HDR displays and an updated Intelligent Cooling thermal solution, these powerhouse laptops are prepared to power victories among esports pros and gaming enthusiasts alike.
Top-level CPUs and GPUs
As ROG's highest-performing laptops, the Strix series is powered by the latest and greatest chips from Intel®, AMD, and NVIDIA®. The Strix SCAR 16 and 18 feature up to an Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor with 24 cores and 32 threads, alongside up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU capable of up to 175 watts, for a total system power of 240 W (with Dynamic Boost and Manual performance modes). A MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus intelligently ensures optimal framerates when plugged in, and better battery life when untethered, with no manual intervention needed. The Strix G16 and G18 are powered by up to an Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX CPU and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU with up to 175 W of power using Dynamic Boost and the same MUX Switch with Advanced Optimus.
ROG is also introducing refreshed versions of the Strix SCAR 17 and Strix G17. The 2023 Strix SCAR 17 contains up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 Zen 4 processor, plus up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU, while the Strix G17 packs up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU alongside the same processor. Both models contain the same MUX Switch powered by Advanced Optimus as the 16- and 18-inch models.
Upgraded Intelligent Cooling solutions
The redesigned 16- and 18-inch Strix laptops allow for an all-new Intelligent Cooling suite, featuring ROG's Tri-Fan Technology first introduced on the 2022 Flow X16. In addition, we've taken the full-width heatsink from the Flow X16 and enlarged it for the 2023 Strix SCAR 16, Strix SCAR 18, Strix G16, and Strix G18. This larger heatsink increases surface area for heat dissipation by up to 92.23% compared with 2022 models, and paired with our new full-surround vents, ensures next-level airflow for the powerful components inside. Combined with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU with 7 heat pipes, ROG's new solution allows for higher-than-ever TGPs for this year's next-gen CPUs and GPUs.
The 2023 Strix SCAR 17 and Strix G17 contain Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU, while the SCAR 17 is paired with a custom vapor chamber for top-tier cooling performance.
Eye-popping displays
2023's new 16-inch and 18-inch Strix machines don't just feature larger, 16:10 panels. Every model is also available with one of ROG's groundbreaking Nebula displays, ensuring a fast, bright, vivid image that surpasses typical gaming laptops for a truly immersive experience. Nebula displays require high refresh rates with a response time of 3ms or less, at least 500 nits of brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, so users don't have to wade through spec pages to know their display is top-notch. All 2023 ROG Strix machines are available with up to QHD 240 Hz displays.
The Strix SCAR 16, however, is also available with a beautiful Nebula HDR display - meeting those standards and more with a Mini LED panel containing 1,024 individual zones for unbelievable contrast. Combined with up to 1100 nits of peak brightness, this display provides extraordinary HDR picture quality in one of the year's most powerful gaming laptops.
Designed to win, built for victory
ROG Strix laptops were conceived for gamers that demand the absolute best in portable performance, alongside showstopping design with endless customization. Armoury Crate's performance modes allow users to pick from silent, low-powered computing to turbo-charged gaming, or tweak voltage and fans manually for a completely fine-tuned experience. Plenty of RGB lighting adorns the chassis of each Strix machine, including an all-new full-width light bar along the vents on the back of the Strix SCAR 16 and 18. With Aura Sync, users can keep their laptop's lighting coordinated with their peripherals, or even design their own complex lighting effects with Aura Creator.
Spacious keyboard layouts make for more comfortable gaming, alongside customizable hotkeys that control volume, microphone, or toggle performance modes for on-the-fly gaming. A larger glass touchpad gives more precision, and the chassis' anti-fingerprint coating ensures a clean look no matter how active a user's lifestyle. A semi-translucent keyboard deck on the Strix SCAR pulls the sporty design together, along with a new customizable Armor Cap design that allows users to flex their own style.
Specifications[i]
ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 (2023)
Processor
Up to 13th Gen Intel®Core™ i9-13980HX Processor
Graphics
Up to NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB
TGP 150 W (175 W with Dynamic Boost)
Operating System
Windows 11
Display
SCAR 16
QHD (2560 x 1600) 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®, Pantone®Validated
QHD (2560 x 1600) 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®, Pantone®Validated
SCAR 18:
FHD (1920 x 1200) 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision®
QHD (2560 x 1600) 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®, Pantone®Validated
Memory
Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz
Storage
Up to 2 x 2 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
Keyboard
Backlit chiclet keyboard
Per key RGB with Aura Sync
NumberPad (16-inch model only)
Audio
4 x speakers, high-performance speaker support
Dolby Atmos®
Hi-Res Audio
Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
WiFi / Bluetooth
Wi Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth®v5.2
I/O Ports
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®with DisplayPort™1.4 and Power Delivery
1 x USB Type-C® with Thunderbolt™ 4
1 x RJ-45 (LAN 2.5 Gbps)
1 x HDMI®2.1
1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack
1 x DC-in
Battery
90 Wh
Dimensions
SCAR 16:354 x 264 x 22.6 ~ 30.4 mmSCAR 18:399 x 294 x 23.1 ~ 30.8 mm
Weight
SCAR 16: 2.5 kg SCAR 18: 3.1 kg
ROG Strix G16 and G18 (2023)
Processor
Up to 13th Gen Intel®Core™ i9-13980HX Processor
Graphics
Up to NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 4080 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB
TGP 150 W (175 W with Dynamic Boost)
Operating System
Windows 11
Display
G16
FHD (1920 x 1200) 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®
QHD (2560 x 1600) 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®, Pantone®Validated
G18:
FHD (1920 x 1200) 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®
QHD (2560 x 1600) 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®, Pantone®Validated
Memory
Up to 32 GB DDR5 4800 MHz
Storage
Up to 2 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
Keyboard
Backlit chiclet keyboard
4-Zone & Per key RGB with Aura Sync (varies according to region)
NumberPad (optional for 16-inch model only)
Audio
2x speakers, high-performance speaker support
Dolby Atmos®
Hi-Res Audio
Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
WiFi / Bluetooth
WiFi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth®v5.2
I/O Ports
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®with DisplayPort™1.4 and Power Delivery
1 x USB Type-C® with Thunderbolt™ 4
1 x RJ-45 (LAN 1 Gbps) (LAN 2.5 Gbps for RTX4080 GPU model only)
1 x HDMI®2.1
1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack
1 x DC-in
Battery
90 Wh (RTX 40 series) / 64 Wh (RTX3050 6 GB)
Dimensions
G16: 354 x 264 x 22.6 ~ 30.4 mmG18: 399 x 294 x 23.1 ~ 30.8 mm
Weight
G16: 2.5 kg G18: 3.1 kg
ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Processor
Up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 Zen 4 processor
Graphics
Up to NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB
TGP 175 W (with Dynamic Boost)
Operating System
Windows 11
Display
QHD 240 Hz / 3 ms, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC® and Dolby Vision®HDR
Memory
Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz
Storage
Up to 2 TB PCIe®4.0 Performance SSD
Keyboard
Backlit chiclet keyboard
Per key RGB with Aura Sync
Audio
Smart Amp speakers
Dolby Atmos®
Hi-Res Audio
Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
WiFi / Bluetooth
WiFi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth®v5.2
I/O Ports
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®with DisplayPort™1.4, with G-SYNC® support,and Power Delivery 3.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C®with DisplayPort™1.4 with G-SYNC support
1 x RJ-45 (LAN 2.5 Gbps)
1 x HDMI®2.1
1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack
1 x DC-in
Battery
90 Wh
Dimensions
395 x 282 x 23.4 ~ 28.3 mm
Weight
3 kg
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Processor
Up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 Zen 4 processor
Graphics
Up to NVIDIA®GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8 GB
TGP 140 W (with Dynamic Boost)
Operating System
Windows 11
Display
QHD 240 Hz / 3 ms, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-level panel, G-SYNC®and Dolby Vision®HDR
FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, Value IPS-level panel, G-SYNC®
Memory
Up to 32 GB DDR5 4800 MHz
Storage
Up to 2 TB PCIe®4.0 SSD
Keyboard
Backlit chiclet keyboard
4-Zone & Per key RGB with Aura Sync (Vary according to regions)
Audio
Smart Amp speakers
Dolby Atmos®
Hi-Res Audio
Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
WiFi / Bluetooth
WiFi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth®v5.2
I/O Ports
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®with DisplayPort™1.4, with G-SYNC support,and Power Delivery 3.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C®with DisplayPort™1.4 with G-SYNC support
1 x RJ-45 (LAN 1 Gbps)
1 x HDMI®2.1
1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack
1 x DC-in
Battery
90 Wh
Dimensions
395 x 282 x 23.4 ~ 30.8 mm
Weight
2.8 kg
[i]Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com