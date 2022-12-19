Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
265.50 TWD   -0.56%
04:23aAsustek Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils Strix GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 White Editions
PU
12/16Asustek Computer : ASUS Partners with Roche to Develop Precision Medicine in Taiwan
PU
12/12Asus Republic Of Gamers Announces For Those Who Dare : Maxed Out Virtual Launch Event & Exclusive Showrooms in Las Vegas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils Strix GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 White Editions

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
New graphics cards give gamers and builders more options to show off their high-performance rigs


New White Edition graphics cards offer the same abundance of performance and features as the original Strix GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080

OC (overclocked) versions of the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 White Edition are also available, providing a total of four new cards to choose from


1/3

Strix GeForce RTX 4090

TAIPEI, Taiwan, December 19, 2022 - ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 White Edition graphics cards, available for enthusiast gamers and DIY builders everywhere. The cutting-edge NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series has taken performance to a whole new level while offering heaps of VRAM, more CUDA® cores and an overbuilt cooling system that stays nearly silent even at full load. Now, ASUS is pleased to announce four new versions with eye-catching all-white finishes.


Stun friends and foes


DIY PC building is all about personal taste when selecting components, and the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White Edition and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC White Edition give discerning builders the option to brighten up a build or color-coordinate with other ROG peripherals, such as the ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White. Boasting 16,384 CUDA cores and 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, these cards are welcome in simulation rigs, high-end streaming PCs and professional production machines alike.


Just like the standard ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, the White Edition is a 3.5-slot card that focuses extensively on cooling performance. A die-cast metal frame, shroud and backplate provide rigidity for the massive vapor chamber and heatsink that provides 30% more surface area for heat dissipation than the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090. Under a 500-watt thermal load, the patented milled vapor chamber of the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White Edition offers 5°C cooler temperatures than a traditional vapor chamber.


The upgraded Axial-tech fans have been thickened and now provide 23.8% more airflow and 19.3% more static pressure than the previous generation. These improvements allow the card to maintain similar GPU temperatures and acoustics to the previous-generation model, despite the extra power.


ROG Strix cards also bundle a host of advanced features with that high-end performance. An ARGB tail-light works with Aura Sync to offer customized lighting across a build, while two FanConnect II headers, a Dual BIOS switch and 0dB technology give users flexibility and performance to make the card fit seamlessly into their builds.


Finally, like other ROG cards, the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White Edition is built via the Auto-Extreme manufacturing process that minimizes human intervention, resulting in exceptional and consistent quality for long-term reliability.


Game without compromise


The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White Edition and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC White Edition have also joined the party. These cards share the same robust power delivery, vapor chamber and Axial-tech fan design of the Strix GeForce RTX 4090, letting them flex their full power without breaking a sweat. The same distinctive RGB accoutrements and ROG styling adorn the cards, giving builders more options than ever to bring their creativity to life. Featuring 9,728 CUDA cores and 16 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White Edition is a true enthusiast GPU, capable of high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming without compromise.


Attachments

Disclaimer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 522 B 16 969 M 16 969 M
Net income 2022 21 081 M 686 M 686 M
Net cash 2022 54 068 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 7,61%
Capitalization 197 B 6 416 M 6 416 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Duration : Period :
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 265,50 TWD
Average target price 227,18 TWD
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Pin Hu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsien Yueh Hsu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang Jung Wu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Tang Shih Chairman & Chief Branding Officer
Ming Chieh Hsieh Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.-29.39%6 416
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-30.12%28 108
HP INC.-29.07%26 243
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.82%20 048
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-53.86%10 762
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-28.13%10 034