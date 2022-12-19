ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils Strix GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 White Editions

New graphics cards give gamers and builders more options to show off their high-performance rigs





New White Edition graphics cards offer the same abundance of performance and features as the original Strix GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080

OC (overclocked) versions of the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 White Edition are also available, providing a total of four new cards to choose from





Strix GeForce RTX 4090

TAIPEI, Taiwan, December 19, 2022 - ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 White Edition graphics cards, available for enthusiast gamers and DIY builders everywhere. The cutting-edge NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series has taken performance to a whole new level while offering heaps of VRAM, more CUDA® cores and an overbuilt cooling system that stays nearly silent even at full load. Now, ASUS is pleased to announce four new versions with eye-catching all-white finishes.





Stun friends and foes





DIY PC building is all about personal taste when selecting components, and the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White Edition and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC White Edition give discerning builders the option to brighten up a build or color-coordinate with other ROG peripherals, such as the ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White. Boasting 16,384 CUDA cores and 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, these cards are welcome in simulation rigs, high-end streaming PCs and professional production machines alike.





Just like the standard ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, the White Edition is a 3.5-slot card that focuses extensively on cooling performance. A die-cast metal frame, shroud and backplate provide rigidity for the massive vapor chamber and heatsink that provides 30% more surface area for heat dissipation than the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090. Under a 500-watt thermal load, the patented milled vapor chamber of the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White Edition offers 5°C cooler temperatures than a traditional vapor chamber.





The upgraded Axial-tech fans have been thickened and now provide 23.8% more airflow and 19.3% more static pressure than the previous generation. These improvements allow the card to maintain similar GPU temperatures and acoustics to the previous-generation model, despite the extra power.





ROG Strix cards also bundle a host of advanced features with that high-end performance. An ARGB tail-light works with Aura Sync to offer customized lighting across a build, while two FanConnect II headers, a Dual BIOS switch and 0dB technology give users flexibility and performance to make the card fit seamlessly into their builds.





Finally, like other ROG cards, the Strix GeForce RTX 4090 White Edition is built via the Auto-Extreme manufacturing process that minimizes human intervention, resulting in exceptional and consistent quality for long-term reliability.





Game without compromise





The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White Edition and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC White Edition have also joined the party. These cards share the same robust power delivery, vapor chamber and Axial-tech fan design of the Strix GeForce RTX 4090, letting them flex their full power without breaking a sweat. The same distinctive RGB accoutrements and ROG styling adorn the cards, giving builders more options than ever to bring their creativity to life. Featuring 9,728 CUDA cores and 16 GB of GDDR6X VRAM, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White Edition is a true enthusiast GPU, capable of high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming without compromise.



