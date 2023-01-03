ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Unveils ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti

Two premium ASUS-designed NVIDIA graphics cards join the RTX 40-series family

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti can produce 31% more airflow and 56.3% more static pressure than the ROG Strix RTX 3080, at similar noise levels

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti features a unibody die-cast shroud, vented backplate and military-grade capacitors

TAIPEI, Taiwan, January 4, 2023 - ASUS today announced the ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, two high-performance graphics cards ready to propel gaming rigs into the next generation.

Take enemies down in style with the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti offers powerhouse next-gen performance in a slightly smaller package than its larger siblings, with all the style and substance users have come to expect from ROG Strix. At 3.15 slots thick and 336 mm long, this card provides plenty of surface area on its MaxContact heatsink for airflow, while retaining the latest cyberpunk design and ultra-rigid structure of its larger siblings. It also features three new 11-blade ASUS Axial-tech fans, which can push 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure than its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 predecessor - all at a lower power limit and with similarly low noise levels. A massive vented backplate ensures superior airflow, and 0dB technology keeps this card completely silent under lighter workloads.

All of Strix's must-have features are all here as well: Choose between performance and quiet modes with a Dual BIOS switch, connect PC case fans to two FanConnect II headers, and light things up with a ring of ARGB tail-lights compatible with Aura Sync. Meanwhile, reliable power delivery and time-tested build quality achieved through the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process mean this card is ready to stand with users for years to come.

Prove your mettle with the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

ASUS also offers a TUF Gaming variant of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, complete with the same powerful GPU as the Strix version but with a slightly thicker heatsink and shorter card design. At 3.25 slots with the new 11-blade Axial-tech fans, users will not be left wanting for cooling potential, while the shorter 305 mm length offers wider case compatibility.

The unibody die-cast shroud shares the same structural strength as the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 cards, while a wide vent on the backplate improves airflow compared to previous-generation models. The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti also offers the Dual BIOS switch and a redesigned ARGB TUF logo along the shroud for a touch of flair, as well as military-grade capacitors and the Auto-Extreme manufacturing quality that all TUF cards are known for. If users want a durable card that will prove its worth time and time again, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti stands firm in its commitment to long-lasting gaming performance.

Exercise your power

The ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are powerful cards, making excellent use of every watt they're provided. To make the most of these next-gen GPUs, users can pair their new graphics card with one of our premium power supplies, like the ROG Thor 850W Platinum II, ROG Strix 850W Gold Aura Edition, or ROG Loki SFX-L 850W Platinumfor more compact ITX builds. With their high-quality components, quiet operation, and 10-year warranty, the PC will receive stable, reliable power for years to come.

Specifications [i]

ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti OC Edition 12 GB GDDR6X ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12 GB GDDR6X NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti

12 GB GDDR6X

CUDA ® cores: 7680

PCIe ® Interface 4.0

2 x Native HDMI ® 2.1a

3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti OC Edition 12 GB GDDR6X NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti

12 GB GDDR6X

CUDA ® cores: 7680

PCIe ® Interface 4.0

2 x Native HDMI ® 2.1a

3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti

12 GB GDDR6X

CUDA ® cores: 7680

PCIe ® Interface 4.0

2 x Native HDMI ® 2.1a

3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12 GB GDDR6X NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti

12 GB GDDR6X

CUDA ® cores: 7680

PCIe ® Interface 4.0

2 x Native HDMI ® 2.1a

3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a