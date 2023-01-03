Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
270.00 TWD   +0.56%
02:18pAsustek Computer : ASUS Unveils ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti
PU
02:18pAsustek Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Unleashes an Arsenal of Maxed-Out Laptops at CES 2023
PU
02:18pAsustek Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G Lineup
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASUSTeK Computer : ASUS Unveils ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti

01/03/2023 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Two premium ASUS-designed NVIDIA graphics cards join the RTX 40-series family

  • The ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti can produce 31% more airflow and 56.3% more static pressure than the ROG Strix RTX 3080, at similar noise levels
  • The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti features a unibody die-cast shroud, vented backplate and military-grade capacitors

TAIPEI, Taiwan, January 4, 2023 - ASUS today announced the ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, two high-performance graphics cards ready to propel gaming rigs into the next generation.

Take enemies down in style with the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti offers powerhouse next-gen performance in a slightly smaller package than its larger siblings, with all the style and substance users have come to expect from ROG Strix. At 3.15 slots thick and 336 mm long, this card provides plenty of surface area on its MaxContact heatsink for airflow, while retaining the latest cyberpunk design and ultra-rigid structure of its larger siblings. It also features three new 11-blade ASUS Axial-tech fans, which can push 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure than its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 predecessor - all at a lower power limit and with similarly low noise levels. A massive vented backplate ensures superior airflow, and 0dB technology keeps this card completely silent under lighter workloads.

All of Strix's must-have features are all here as well: Choose between performance and quiet modes with a Dual BIOS switch, connect PC case fans to two FanConnect II headers, and light things up with a ring of ARGB tail-lights compatible with Aura Sync. Meanwhile, reliable power delivery and time-tested build quality achieved through the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process mean this card is ready to stand with users for years to come.

Prove your mettle with the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

ASUS also offers a TUF Gaming variant of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, complete with the same powerful GPU as the Strix version but with a slightly thicker heatsink and shorter card design. At 3.25 slots with the new 11-blade Axial-tech fans, users will not be left wanting for cooling potential, while the shorter 305 mm length offers wider case compatibility.

The unibody die-cast shroud shares the same structural strength as the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 cards, while a wide vent on the backplate improves airflow compared to previous-generation models. The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti also offers the Dual BIOS switch and a redesigned ARGB TUF logo along the shroud for a touch of flair, as well as military-grade capacitors and the Auto-Extreme manufacturing quality that all TUF cards are known for. If users want a durable card that will prove its worth time and time again, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti stands firm in its commitment to long-lasting gaming performance.

Exercise your power

The ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti are powerful cards, making excellent use of every watt they're provided. To make the most of these next-gen GPUs, users can pair their new graphics card with one of our premium power supplies, like the ROG Thor 850W Platinum II, ROG Strix 850W Gold Aura Edition, or ROG Loki SFX-L 850W Platinumfor more compact ITX builds. With their high-quality components, quiet operation, and 10-year warranty, the PC will receive stable, reliable power for years to come.

Specifications[i]

ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti OC Edition 12 GB GDDR6X

ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12 GB GDDR6X

  • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • CUDA® cores: 7680
  • PCIe® Interface 4.0
  • 2 x Native HDMI® 2.1a
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti OC Edition 12 GB GDDR6X

  • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • CUDA® cores: 7680
  • PCIe® Interface 4.0
  • 2 x Native HDMI® 2.1a
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a
  • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • CUDA® cores: 7680
  • PCIe® Interface 4.0
  • 2 x Native HDMI® 2.1a
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12 GB GDDR6X

  • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti
  • 12 GB GDDR6X
  • CUDA® cores: 7680
  • PCIe® Interface 4.0
  • 2 x Native HDMI® 2.1a
  • 3 x Native DisplayPort™ 1.4a

[i]Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
02:18pAsustek Computer : ASUS Unveils ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti
PU
02:18pAsustek Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Unleashes an Arsenal of Maxed-Out Laptops at CE..
PU
02:18pAsustek Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces New ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G Lineup
PU
2022Asustek Computer : ASUS Cloud and TWS Offer Six Solutions for Digital Resilience
PU
2022Asustek Computer : ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils Strix GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 White Edit..
PU
2022Asustek Computer : ASUS Partners with Roche to Develop Precision Medicine in Taiwan
PU
2022Asus Republic Of Gamers Announces Fo : Maxed Out Virtual Launch Event & Exclusive Showroom..
PU
2022Asustek Computer : ASUS Announces Seeing an Incredible Future Virtual Launch Event & Exclu..
PU
2022Asustek Computer : ASUS Introduces Smart Healthcare Solutions at Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan
PU
2022Asustek Computer : ASUS IoT Partners with Media Broadcast for Smart City Solutions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 525 B 17 067 M 17 067 M
Net income 2022 21 081 M 686 M 686 M
Net cash 2022 54 068 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 7,48%
Capitalization 201 B 6 525 M 6 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Duration : Period :
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 270,00 TWD
Average target price 227,18 TWD
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Pin Hu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsien Yueh Hsu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang Jung Wu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Tang Shih Chairman & Chief Branding Officer
Ming Chieh Hsieh Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.0.56%6 482
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%28 803
HP INC.0.00%26 390
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.00%20 458
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC0.00%10 862
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.0.00%9 968