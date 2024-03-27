Press Release

Mar 27 , 2024

ASUS Unveils RT-BE88U WiFi 7 Dual-Band Router

High-performance router delivers future-proof networking with blazing-fast WiFi 7 speeds up to 7200 Mbps and a massive 34 Gbps of combined wired capacity

Dual-band WiFi 7 (802.11be) router enables Multi-Link Operation on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks, 4096-QAM, and throughput up to 7200 Mbps

10 Gbps Ethernet with cutting-edge 10 Gbps SFP+ port, AI WAN detection, and seamless 4G / 5G tethering for always-on internet and maximum performance

Subscription-free AiProtection Pro, robust VPN support and seamless AiMesh; plus, Guest Network Pro to streamline network segmentation and IoT setup

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 27, 2024 - ASUS today announced the RT-BE88U, the world's first WiFi 7 router that offers up to 34 Gbps of combined wired network capacity. With a 10 Gbps LAN / WAN port, a 10 Gbps LAN / WAN SFP+ port and four 2.5 Gbps ports, the RT-BE88U stands ready to deliver massive amounts of Ethernet performance for online gaming, media streaming and more ― now and well into the future. It also offers up to 7200 Mbps of cutting-edge WiFi 7 networking, bringing the enhanced data rates of 4K-QAM and dual-band Multi-Link Operation to compatible devices. Plus, Guest Network Pro, subscription-free security features and site-to-site VPN support help to make an RT-BE88U-based network flexible, safe and easy to manage.

The WiFi 7 advantage

With WiFi 7 cornerstones such as the boosted data rates of 4K-QAM and dual-band Multi-Link Operation (MLO), the ASUS RT-BE88U ushers in a whole new wave of networking possibilities. 4K-QAM increases speeds by packing signals more tightly, which increases bandwidth efficiency. Thus, data rates can be up to 20% higher than what a WiFi 6 network can achieve. Meanwhile, Dual-band Multi-Link Operation (MLO) lets a WiFi 7 device connect to both a 2.4 GHz and a 5 GHz network to increase throughput and minimize latency. This future-proofs the network, giving users the capacity to handle even more connected devices without sacrificing performance

Up to 34 Gbps of wired network capacity

The ASUS RT-BE88U offers a 10 Gbps Ethernet port and a 10 Gbps SFP+ port ― both capable of LAN or WAN operation. It also features automatic detection and support for multiple WANs. Depending on network configuration, the RT-BE88U can provide up to nine LAN ports. Its 10 Gbps connections capable of lightning-fast performance for NAS servers and media servers deliver seamless streaming throughout the home. This array of ports can also provide the stability and low latency of an Ethernet connection, when needed. Meanwhile, this abundance of bandwidth can also empower the RT-BE88U to deliver premium-grade network performance to creatives working with massive 4K or even 8K video files that are stored on local servers.

A powerful suite of additional networking features

As a premium-grade router, the ASUS RT-BE88U comes packed with features that empower users to create their ideal network. If a WAN connection becomes unavailable, they can plug a smartphone into the router's USB 3.0 port and tether the network to a 4G / 5G mobile data connection instead. Guest Network Pro can also quickly segment a network into sections for IoT, VPNs, and kid-safe usage. This is a bonus feature alongside VLAN support, which lets users organize devices into virtual groups to determine sets of rules for security and access. And in regard to VPNs, the RT-BE88U offers site-to-site capability powered by WireGuard®.

If a user just wants a conventional, safe network, AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro™ can be switched on at any time, helping protect the device from cyber threats such as webcam hacking, website phishing or ransomware. Or if a user simply wants to expand their network, ASUS AiMesh is available to make the process a breeze. The RT-BE88U is designed from the ground up to deliver potent performance, security and flexibility.

SPECIFICATION1

Processor Quad-core (2.6 GHz) CPU Antennas 4 x detachable external antennas Operating Frequency 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Wi-Fi Data Rate 802.11a: 6,9,12,18,24,36,48,54 Mbps 802.11b: 1, 2, 5.5, 11 Mbps 802.11g: 6,9,12,18,24,36,48,54 Mbps 802.11n: up to 600 Mbps 802.11ac (2.4 GHz, nitro-QAM): up to 1000 Mbps 802.11ac (5 GHz, nitro-QAM): up to 4333 Mbps 802.11ax (2.4 GHz): up to 1148 Mbps 802.11ax (5 GHz): up to 4804 Mbps 802.11be (2.4 GHz): up to 1376 Mbps 802.11be (5 GHz): up to 5764 Mbps Network Standards IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11be, IPv4, IPv6 Memory 256 MB NAND Flash 2 GB DDR4 RAM I/O Ports 1 x 10 Gbps WAN/LAN 1 x 10 Gbps SFP+ 1 x 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN 3 x 2.5 Gbps LAN 4 x RJ45 10/100/1000 Mbps for LAN 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Button Power Switch, Reset Button, WPS Button DC Power Adapter AC Input : 100~240 V (50~60 Hz) DC Output : 19 V with max. 2.37 A current or 19.5 V with max. 2.31 A current Package Contents RT-BE88U Dual-band Router Detachable External Antenna x 4 RJ-45 cable Power adapter Quick Start guide Warranty card Dimensions 300x 188x 60.5mm Weight 1060 g