    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
324.00 TWD   -0.61%
ASUSTEK COMPUTER : Announce the investment to PORTWELL INC. by ASUS
PU
ASUSTEK COMPUTER : Announcement on Resolutions of the board of directors(was entitled to exercise the duty and power of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting) by Askey computer corp.
PU
ASUS Announces Latest Lineup of Notebooks, Desktops, Displays, and Networking Solutions at ISTE 2022 in New Orleans
CI
ASUSTeK Computer : Announce the investment to PORTWELL INC. by ASUS

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 16:16:56
Subject 
 Announce the investment to PORTWELL INC. by ASUS
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Shares of PORTWELL INC.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/30
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
 14,746,585 shares, NTD55.9452, NTD825,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.; Not a related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 NA, NA, NA
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
 NA, NTD2,325,000,000, 45%, None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
 Ratio to total assets: 48.79%, Ratio to owners'equity:74.55%,
 Operating Capital:NTD 47,898,626 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Long term Investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:Brilliant CPA Firm
22.Name of the CPA:Jason Wang
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:3138
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:None
27.Source of funds:private capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
