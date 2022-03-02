Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASUSTeK Computer : Announcement of change of chief internal auditor by Askey Computer Corp.

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 15:52:17
Subject 
 Announcement of change of chief internal auditor by
Askey Computer Corp.
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):chief internal auditor
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/02
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Carol Liu/ Senior director of Askey Internal Audit Office
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):resignation
6.Reason for the change:resignation
7.Effective date:2022/03/02
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
