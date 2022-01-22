Log in
    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
ASUSTeK Computer : The COVID-19 Issue Statement of Askey Computer Corp., A Subsidiary of ASUSTeK

01/22/2022 | 09:44am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/22 Time of announcement 22:35:49
Subject 
 The COVID-19 Issue Statement of Askey Computer
Corp., A Subsidiary of ASUSTeK
Date of events 2022/01/22 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22
2.Company name: Askey Computer Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The staff in Taoyuan manufacturing site of Askey Computer Corp. have been
 to TASTy Steak on 9 Jan, 2022, and Department of Health notified them to
 have PCR testing on 20 Jan. Askey has received the notice that these two
 staff have been confirmed cases on 21 Jan. and instructed our Taoyuan site
 to isolate these two confirmed cases at the same day. We do follow the
 Government��s instructions to initiate the PCR testing to all staff over
 there. According to the Government��s announcement, there are 70 have
 tested positive till now.

 1. All confirmed cases stay in quarantine and related office areas have
 been sterilized. All Askey workplaces will be disinfected on this weekend
 and will arrange PCR testing for whom having been contact with.
 2. Askey has set up the Company Pandemic Prevention Committee (CPPC)
 to response emergency cases, and is devoted to follow the instructions
 and measurements from CDC and Taoyuan��s Department of Health to prevent
 the spreading of pandemic.
 3. Askey has leveled up to Alert 3 for all our workplaces and stopped all
 staff travelling across offices and manufacturing sites, including decline
 all visitors and clients, and cooperate with the Government pandemic
 prevention experts to take investigation and necessary precautions actively.
 4. To enhance the management for the migrant workers�� dormitories, Askey
 has worked with several intermediaries, related government units and
 pandemic prevention experts to improve the precautions actively.
 5. Askey has initiated a shutdown for Taoyuan manufacturing site. If the
 shutdown and quarantine period is 2 weeks, the estimated 2022 annual
 revenue impact will be 1% to Askey, and the consolidated revenue impact
 to ASUSTek will be less than 0.1%.
 6. For relevant pandemic investigation information, please refer to the
 Government announcements. Askey will follow actively all the instructions
 and policies of CDC and Taoyuan��s Department of Health.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 14:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
