ASUSTeK Computer : The COVID-19 Issue Statement of Askey Computer Corp., A Subsidiary of ASUSTeK

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/22 2.Company name: Askey Computer Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: The staff in Taoyuan manufacturing site of Askey Computer Corp. have been to TASTy Steak on 9 Jan, 2022, and Department of Health notified them to have PCR testing on 20 Jan. Askey has received the notice that these two staff have been confirmed cases on 21 Jan. and instructed our Taoyuan site to isolate these two confirmed cases at the same day. We do follow the Government��s instructions to initiate the PCR testing to all staff over there. According to the Government��s announcement, there are 70 have tested positive till now. 1. All confirmed cases stay in quarantine and related office areas have been sterilized. All Askey workplaces will be disinfected on this weekend and will arrange PCR testing for whom having been contact with. 2. Askey has set up the Company Pandemic Prevention Committee (CPPC) to response emergency cases, and is devoted to follow the instructions and measurements from CDC and Taoyuan��s Department of Health to prevent the spreading of pandemic. 3. Askey has leveled up to Alert 3 for all our workplaces and stopped all staff travelling across offices and manufacturing sites, including decline all visitors and clients, and cooperate with the Government pandemic prevention experts to take investigation and necessary precautions actively. 4. To enhance the management for the migrant workers�� dormitories, Askey has worked with several intermediaries, related government units and pandemic prevention experts to improve the precautions actively. 5. Askey has initiated a shutdown for Taoyuan manufacturing site. If the shutdown and quarantine period is 2 weeks, the estimated 2022 annual revenue impact will be 1% to Askey, and the consolidated revenue impact to ASUSTek will be less than 0.1%. 6. For relevant pandemic investigation information, please refer to the Government announcements. Askey will follow actively all the instructions and policies of CDC and Taoyuan��s Department of Health. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None