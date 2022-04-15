ASUSTeK Computer : To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News" dated April 15, 2022
04/15/2022 | 12:20am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
12:14:52
Subject
To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News"
dated April 15, 2022
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name::ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News" dated April 15, 2022
7.Cause of occurrence:
ASUSTeK's revenue from the newspaper report were estimated by medium and
institution investors. ASUSTeK didn't provide financial forecasts or other
predictive financial information. We will report the latest business update
and operational target, and publish the announcement of these information
on Market Observation Post System and ASUSTeK's IR website for the investor
reference.
8.Countermeasures:To clarify the information in TWSE website
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 04:19:06 UTC.