    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
357.00 TWD   +0.71%
12:20aASUSTEK COMPUTER : To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News" dated April 15, 2022
PU
04/14ASUSTEK COMPUTER : On behalf of subsidiary ASUS GLOBAL PTE. LTD announce the application for redemption of USD Term Liquidity Fund(Supplementary announcement of 2021/10/05)
PU
04/13ASUSTEK COMPUTER : On behalf of subsidiary ASUS GLOBAL PTE. LTD announce the application for redemption of USD Term Liquidity Fund (Supplementary announcement of 2021/10/04)
PU
ASUSTeK Computer : To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News" dated April 15, 2022

04/15/2022 | 12:20am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 12:14:52
Subject 
 To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News"
dated April 15, 2022
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name::ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
 To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News" dated April 15, 2022
7.Cause of occurrence:
 ASUSTeK's revenue from the newspaper report were estimated by medium and
 institution investors. ASUSTeK didn't provide financial forecasts or other
 predictive financial information. We will report the latest business update
 and operational target, and publish the announcement of these information
 on Market Observation Post System and ASUSTeK's IR website for the investor
 reference.
8.Countermeasures:To clarify the information in TWSE website
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 04:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 530 B 18 209 M 18 209 M
Net income 2022 32 061 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
Net cash 2022 81 832 M 2 812 M 2 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 8,95%
Capitalization 265 B 9 113 M 9 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Duration : Period :
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 357,00 TWD
Average target price 409,15 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Pin Hu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsien Yueh Hsu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang Jung Wu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Tang Shih Chairman & Chief Branding Officer
Ming Chieh Hsieh Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.-5.05%9 071
HP INC.-0.53%39 965
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.77%35 974
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-2.47%20 126
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.94%18 409
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.84%11 858