ASUSTeK Computer : To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News" dated April 15, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name::ASUSTeK Computer Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: To clarify the report of "Economic Daily News" dated April 15, 2022 7.Cause of occurrence: ASUSTeK's revenue from the newspaper report were estimated by medium and institution investors. ASUSTeK didn't provide financial forecasts or other predictive financial information. We will report the latest business update and operational target, and publish the announcement of these information on Market Observation Post System and ASUSTeK's IR website for the investor reference. 8.Countermeasures:To clarify the information in TWSE website 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None