ASUSTeK will hold 2021Q3 Webcast investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/10 2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00 pm (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Webcast investor conference Link:https://asia.webcast-eqs.com/register/asus21q3/en 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: ASUSTeK will report A.the operation results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021. B.the corporation vision and business update of ASUS brand business. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None