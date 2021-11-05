Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2357   TW0002357001

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

(2357)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASUSTeK will hold 2021Q3 Webcast investor conference

11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 15:52:46
Subject 
 ASUSTeK will hold 2021Q3 Webcast investor
conference
Date of events 2021/11/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00 pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Webcast investor conference
 Link:https://asia.webcast-eqs.com/register/asus21q3/en
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 ASUSTeK will report
 A.the operation results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.
 B.the corporation vision and business update of ASUS brand business.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
04:03aASUSTeK will hold 2021Q3 Webcast investor conference
PU
10/29Announcement of change of financial officer by Magic International Co., Ltd.
PU
10/29Announcement of change of fiancial officer by Askey Computer Corp.
PU
10/13ASUSTEK COMPUTER : Asus Rolls Out New Graphics Card Equipped with Blower Cooling System
MT
09/03ASUSTEK COMPUTER : ASUS Announces Comprehensive Creator and OLED Solutions with Windows 11
PU
08/09Lenovo Remains China's Largest PC Brand in Q2
MT
08/02ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/15Lenovo Remains World's Largest PC Vendor in Q2
MT
07/01ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Proposes Cash Dividend, Payable on August 26, 2021
CI
06/06MARKET CHATTER : Prices of Consumer Electronics Rise on Semiconductor Shortage
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 493 B 17 690 M 17 690 M
Net income 2021 40 708 M 1 461 M 1 461 M
Net cash 2021 78 477 M 2 816 M 2 816 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,54x
Yield 2021 9,22%
Capitalization 267 B 9 558 M 9 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Duration : Period :
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 359,00 TWD
Average target price 385,08 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Pin Hu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsien Yueh Hsu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang Jung Wu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Tang Shih Chairman & Chief Branding Officer
Ming Chieh Hsieh Chief Operating Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.43.31%9 558
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-25.54%41 752
HP INC.27.41%36 108
GOERTEK INC.22.96%23 973
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC53.31%21 217
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY28.86%19 974