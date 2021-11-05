ASUSTeK will hold 2021Q3 Webcast investor conference
11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Provided by: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/05
Time of announcement
15:52:46
Subject
ASUSTeK will hold 2021Q3 Webcast investor
conference
Date of events
2021/11/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00 pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Webcast investor conference
Link:https://asia.webcast-eqs.com/register/asus21q3/en
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
ASUSTeK will report
A.the operation results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.
B.the corporation vision and business update of ASUS brand business.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.