ASX 1st Half Net Profit Falls 71%, Impacted by CHESS Charge

SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, said its interim profit fell by 71%, driven by a previously announced derecognition charge of its trade settlement platform.

ASX's net profit fell to 73.7 million Australian dollars (US$50.9 million) in the six months through December, from A$250.3 million a year earlier.

The Clearing House Electronic Subregister System derecognition charge, as announced in November, was A$176.3 million after tax, which the company said would be accounted for as a significant item.

ASX's operating revenue fell by 0.4% to A$499.5 million, which reflected the strength of its diversified model, the company said.

"This is a pleasing performance, and it was achieved in a period of notable change for our organization and volatility in our external environment," said Chief Executive Helen Lofthouse.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 116.2 Australian cents a share, compared to 116.4 a year earlier.

Consensus forecasts compiled by FactSet projected ASX's interim dividend would be 118 Australian cents a share.

