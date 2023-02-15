Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ASX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:33 2023-02-15 am EST
70.02 AUD   +1.11%
05:41pASX 1st Half Net Profit Falls 71%, Impacted by CHESS Charge
DJ
12:54aASX Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/01Asx : Continues Board Renewal, Announces Changes to Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASX 1st Half Net Profit Falls 71%, Impacted by CHESS Charge

02/15/2023 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe


SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, said its interim profit fell by 71%, driven by a previously announced derecognition charge of its trade settlement platform.

ASX's net profit fell to 73.7 million Australian dollars (US$50.9 million) in the six months through December, from A$250.3 million a year earlier.

The Clearing House Electronic Subregister System derecognition charge, as announced in November, was A$176.3 million after tax, which the company said would be accounted for as a significant item.

ASX's operating revenue fell by 0.4% to A$499.5 million, which reflected the strength of its diversified model, the company said.

"This is a pleasing performance, and it was achieved in a period of notable change for our organization and volatility in our external environment," said Chief Executive Helen Lofthouse.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 116.2 Australian cents a share, compared to 116.4 a year earlier.

Consensus forecasts compiled by FactSet projected ASX's interim dividend would be 118 Australian cents a share.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1740ET

All news about ASX LIMITED
05:41pASX 1st Half Net Profit Falls 71%, Impacted by CHESS Charge
DJ
12:54aASX Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/01Asx : Continues Board Renewal, Announces Changes to Directors
PU
01/24Asx : Appointment of Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
PU
01/24ASX Limited Appoints Johanna O'rourke in the Role of Group General Counsel & Company Se..
CI
01/05Asx : Monthly Activity Report - December 2022
PU
2022Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust
RE
2022ASX Makes Compliance Chief Appointment Permanent
MT
2022Asx : Appointment of Daniel Moran as CCO | Resignation of Company Secretary
PU
2022ASX Limited Announces Executive Changes, Effective 1 January 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASX LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 040 M 716 M 716 M
Net income 2023 402 M 277 M 277 M
Net cash 2023 5 417 M 3 729 M 3 729 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,7x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 13 554 M 9 330 M 9 330 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,82x
EV / Sales 2024 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ASX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 70,02 AUD
Average target price 71,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Lofthouse CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Tobin Chief Financial Officer
Damian Roche Chairman
Dan Chesterman CIO & Group Executive-Technology & Data
Val Mathews Chief Customer & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASX LIMITED1.81%9 336
CME GROUP INC.10.14%67 050
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 491
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.77%7 800
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-8.95%5 245
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-4.64%3 134