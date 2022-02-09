ASX 1st Half Profit Rises 3.5%, Begins Search for New CEO

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, said its interim profit rose by 3.5% and Chief Executive Dominic Stevens intends to retire this year.

Net profit increased to 250.3 million Australian dollars (US$179.7 million) in the six months through December compared to a year earlier. Operating revenue rose by 6.6% to A$501.4 million.

The result was partly driven by a record half for capital raisings, with the largest number of listings since the first half of fiscal 2008. However, subdued futures volumes acted as a drag.

ASX said it had begun the process for a timely and orderly transition to a new chief executive. Mr. Stevens will continue in the role until his successor starts.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of A$1.164 a share, compared to A$1.124 a year earlier.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1756ET