ASX 1st Half Profit Rises 3.5%, Begins Search for New CEO

02/09/2022 | 05:56pm EST
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, said its interim profit rose by 3.5% and Chief Executive Dominic Stevens intends to retire this year.

Net profit increased to 250.3 million Australian dollars (US$179.7 million) in the six months through December compared to a year earlier. Operating revenue rose by 6.6% to A$501.4 million.

The result was partly driven by a record half for capital raisings, with the largest number of listings since the first half of fiscal 2008. However, subdued futures volumes acted as a drag.

ASX said it had begun the process for a timely and orderly transition to a new chief executive. Mr. Stevens will continue in the role until his successor starts.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of A$1.164 a share, compared to A$1.124 a year earlier.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1756ET

Financials
Sales 2022 996 M 715 M 715 M
Net income 2022 497 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2022 13 508 M 9 704 M 9 704 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 16 786 M 12 059 M 12 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 86,71 AUD
Average target price 79,72 AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,06%
EPS Revisions
