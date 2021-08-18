Log in
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/18
81.64 AUD   +0.31%
05:34pASX Annual Profit Drops 3.6% on Policy Settings
DJ
06:41aAsian Stock Markets Gain as Tech Sector Stabilizes
MT
03:41aPRESS RELEASE : Drilling intersects sulphides and magnetite in first hole at sortekap
DJ
ASX Annual Profit Drops 3.6% on Policy Settings

08/18/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, reported lower annual profit driven partly by the effects of the Australian central bank's current policy settings on short-end futures volumes.

Net profit fell by 3.6% to 480.9 million Australian dollars (US$348.1 million) in the 12 months through June from A$498.6 million the year before.

ASX's operating revenue climbed 1.4% to A$951.5 million, while underlying profit fell 6.4% to A$480.9 million.

"Strong listings and equity market activity, due in part to an ongoing surge in retail trading, were tempered by the effects of the Reserve Bank of Australia's current policy settings on both short-end futures volumes and interest income," said Chief Executive Dominic Stevens.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of A$1.112 a share, compared to a payout of A$1.225 a year earlier.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1934ET

Financials
Sales 2021 939 M 679 M 679 M
Net income 2021 473 M 342 M 342 M
Net cash 2021 13 313 M 9 630 M 9 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 15 805 M 11 437 M 11 432 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 737
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Damian Roche Chairman
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Timothy J. Hogben Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASX LIMITED13.39%11 435
CME GROUP INC.13.81%73 763
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.39.18%17 579
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.33%12 112
PLUS500 LTD.3.62%2 093
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED77.32%1 633