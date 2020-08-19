ASX : Annual Profit Improves, Expenses Rise on Covid-19

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, reported a 1.4% rise in its annual profit owing to growth in each of its main businesses, led by higher cash and customer demand for technical connections and information services.

Net profit increased to 498.6 million Australian dollars (US$358.3 million) in the 12 months through June from A$492 million the year before, while operating revenue climbed 8.6% to A$938.4 million.

ASX said that while the number of new listings across the period was down, the total amount of capital raised increased materially.

"Given the turmoil of the final quarter, the increase reflects the strength of the ASX listed capital markets, including the responsiveness of our rules," said ASX Chief executive Dominic Stevens. "Price discovery and liquidity remained strong, and companies were able to raise capital promptly and efficiently."

ASX's total expenses, however, were above guidance, which it said was largely due to higher costs associated with the heightened market activity related to Covid-19.

"Capital expenditure was A$80.4 million, reflecting our ongoing investment to refresh ASX's technology capabilities," said Mr. Stevens.

ASX said it will pay a final dividend of A$1.225 a share, a rise of 7.2% on a year ago.

