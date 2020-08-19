Log in
ASX Limited    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/19
87.52 AUD   +1.66%
05:41pASX : Annual Profit Improves, Expenses Rise on Covid-19
DJ
02:35aAustralian shares end at over 5-month high as CSL, financials gain
RE
ASX LIMITED : annual earnings release
ASX : Annual Profit Improves, Expenses Rise on Covid-19

08/19/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, reported a 1.4% rise in its annual profit owing to growth in each of its main businesses, led by higher cash and customer demand for technical connections and information services.

Net profit increased to 498.6 million Australian dollars (US$358.3 million) in the 12 months through June from A$492 million the year before, while operating revenue climbed 8.6% to A$938.4 million.

ASX said that while the number of new listings across the period was down, the total amount of capital raised increased materially.

"Given the turmoil of the final quarter, the increase reflects the strength of the ASX listed capital markets, including the responsiveness of our rules," said ASX Chief executive Dominic Stevens. "Price discovery and liquidity remained strong, and companies were able to raise capital promptly and efficiently."

ASX's total expenses, however, were above guidance, which it said was largely due to higher costs associated with the heightened market activity related to Covid-19.

"Capital expenditure was A$80.4 million, reflecting our ongoing investment to refresh ASX's technology capabilities," said Mr. Stevens.

ASX said it will pay a final dividend of A$1.225 a share, a rise of 7.2% on a year ago.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

