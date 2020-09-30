Log in
ASX : Appendix 3Z - Peter Warne

09/30/2020 | 12:00am EDT

30 September 2020

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

APPENDIX 3Z - PETER WARNE

Attached is an Appendix 3Z (Final Director's Interest Notice) for Peter Warne.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Daniel Csillag

Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investor Relations

Matthew Gibbs

Josie Ashton

General Manager, Media and Communications

Head of Investor Relations

T

+61 2 9227 0218

T

+61 2 9227 0646

M

0411 121 219

M

0416 205 234

E

matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au

E

josie.ashton@asx.com.au

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ASX Limited

ABN

98 008 624 691

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Peter Hastings Warne

Date of last notice

4 August 2011

Date that director ceased to be

30 September 2020

director

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Indirect interest.

Holder: P&F Super Pty Limited ATF The Warne Family Superannuation Fund

Number & class of securities

6,000 ordinary shares.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 03:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
