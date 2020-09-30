ASX : Appendix 3Z - Peter Warne

|
30 September 2020
Australian Securities and Investments Commission
ASX Market Announcements Office
Mr Nathan Bourne
ASX Limited
Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure
20 Bridge Street
Level 5, 100 Market Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
SYDNEY NSW 2000
APPENDIX 3Z - PETER WARNE
Attached is an Appendix 3Z (Final Director's Interest Notice) for Peter Warne.
Release of market announcement authorised by:
Daniel Csillag
Company Secretary
Further enquiries:
Media
Analysts/Investor Relations
Matthew Gibbs
Josie Ashton
General Manager, Media and Communications
Head of Investor Relations
T
+61 2 9227 0218
T
+61 2 9227 0646
M
0411 121 219
M
0416 205 234
E
matthew.gibbs@asx.com.au
E
josie.ashton@asx.com.au
Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
|
ASX Limited
|
ABN
98 008 624 691
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
|
Peter Hastings Warne
|
Date of last notice
4 August 2011
Date that director ceased to be
30 September 2020
director
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Not applicable
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Indirect interest.
Holder: P&F Super Pty Limited ATF The Warne Family Superannuation Fund
Number & class of securities
6,000 ordinary shares.
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
