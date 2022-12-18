Advanced search
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-12-18 pm EST
67.68 AUD   -0.86%
05:29pAsx : Appointment of Daniel Moran as CCO | Resignation of Company Secretary
PU
12/14Australia demands robust response plan from ASX for software replacement
RE
12/14Bourse operator ASX gets regulators' notice on its clearing software replacement
RE
ASX : Appointment of Daniel Moran as CCO | Resignation of Company Secretary

12/18/2022 | 05:29pm EST
19 December 2022

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER ROLE CONFIRMED; RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

ASX Limited (ASX) advises that Daniel Moran has been confirmed in the role of Chief Compliance Officer of ASX Limited and consequently has resigned as a Company Secretary of ASX effective 1 January 2023.

Mr Moran has been acting in the role of Chief Compliance Officer since October 2022 and has now been appointed to the role in a permanent capacity, effective 1 January 2023.

Johanna O'Rourke and Lucy Barnett continue to act as Company Secretaries of ASX.

Ms O'Rourke remains the person responsible for communications with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in relation to listing rule matters.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Johanna O'Rourke

Acting Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts and Investors

David Park

Simon Starr

Senior Adviser, Media and Communications

General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability

T +61 2 9227 0010

T +61 2 9227 0623

M +61 429 595 788

M +61 416 836 550

E david.park@asx.com.au

E simon.starr@asx.com.au

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 22:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 042 M 697 M 697 M
Net income 2023 417 M 279 M 279 M
Net cash 2023 5 427 M 3 631 M 3 631 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 3,55%
Capitalization 13 216 M 8 842 M 8 842 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,47x
EV / Sales 2024 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float -
Chart ASX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 68,27 AUD
Average target price 73,01 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Lofthouse CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Tobin Chief Financial Officer
Damian Roche Chairman
Dan Chesterman CIO & Group Executive-Technology & Data
Val Mathews Chief Customer & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASX LIMITED-26.51%8 842
CME GROUP INC.-24.51%61 557
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-37.20%13 082
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-25.87%7 194
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY39.27%5 590
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-46.83%3 309