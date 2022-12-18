ASX : Appointment of Daniel Moran as CCO | Resignation of Company Secretary

19 December 2022 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Nathan Bourne ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000

CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER ROLE CONFIRMED; RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY

ASX Limited (ASX) advises that Daniel Moran has been confirmed in the role of Chief Compliance Officer of ASX Limited and consequently has resigned as a Company Secretary of ASX effective 1 January 2023.

Mr Moran has been acting in the role of Chief Compliance Officer since October 2022 and has now been appointed to the role in a permanent capacity, effective 1 January 2023.

Johanna O'Rourke and Lucy Barnett continue to act as Company Secretaries of ASX.

Ms O'Rourke remains the person responsible for communications with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission in relation to listing rule matters.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Johanna O'Rourke

Acting Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

