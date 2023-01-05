ASX : Monthly Activity Report - December 2022

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for December 2022.
Market Announcement
6 January 2023
ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - December 2022
Listings and Capital Raisings
In December 2022, total capital raised was $4.4 billion, down 82% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).
December
December
December
December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
New listed entities admitted
8
26
40
150
De-listings
9
11
65
79
Total listed entities (at end of month)
2,292
2,299
-
-
Change on pcp
0%
-
-
-
Initial capital raised ($million)
829
3,084
1,995
29,661
Change on pcp
-73%
-
-93%
-
Secondary capital raised ($million)
2,839
12,007
26,665
40,938
Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)
704
9,832
3,511
19,685
Total secondary capital raised ($million)
3,543
21,839
30,176
60,623
Change on pcp
-84%
-
-50%
-
Total capital raised including other ($million)
4,372
24,923
32,171
90,284
Change on pcp
-82%
-
-64%
-
In calendar year 2022, 107 new entities listed, compared to 241 in calendar year 2021. Total capital raised in calendar year 2022 totalled $197.2 billion, compared to $140.8 billion in calendar year 2021.
In December 2022, the average daily number of trades was down 17% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.265 billion was down 8% on the pcp.
Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.7% in December, up 0.2% on pcp.
Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 12.6, consistent with pcp.
Cash Markets
December
December
December
December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Total trading days
20
21
128
130
(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market
transactions)
Cash market volume
Total trades
26,205,065
33,103,553
198,555,800
213,187,353
Change on pcp
-21%
-
-7%
-
Average daily trades
1,310,253
1,576,360
1,551,217
1,639,903
Change on pcp
-17%
-
-5%
-
Cash market value
Open trading ($billion)
62.158
74.512
449.923
530.428
Auctions trading ($billion)
32.819
35.897
217.241
212.521
Centre Point ($billion)
10.326
9.263
65.643
62.382
On-market value
105.303
119.672
732.807
805.331
Change on pcp
-12%
-
-9%
-
Trade reporting* ($billion)
16.763
18.577
116.318
124.262
Total cash market value ($billion)
122.066
138.249
849.125
929.593
Change on pcp
-12%
-
-9%
-
On-market average daily value ($billion)
5.265
5.699
5.725
6.195
Change on pcp
-8%
-
-8%
-
Total average daily value ($billion)
6.103
6.583
6.634
7.151
Change on pcp
-7%
-
-7%
-
Average value per trade ($)
4,658
4,176
4,277
4,360
Change on pcp
12%
-
-2%
-
All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)
0.7%
0.5%
-
-
Change on pcp
0.2%
-
-
-
S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)
12.6
12.6
-
-
Change on pcp
0%
-
-
-
*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication
In calendar year 2022, the average daily number of trades was 1,727,667, which was 9% higher than in calendar year 2021, and the average daily value traded on-market was $6.414 billion, which was 8% higher.
Trading - Futures
In December 2022, average daily futures volume was up 7% on pcp and average daily options volume was down 39% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was up 7% on pcp.
Futures
December
December
December
December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Futures and options total trading days
20
21
129
130
(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy
contracts)
Futures volume
Total contracts
12,493,413
12,229,123
65,610,400
66,692,144
Change on pcp
2%
-
-2%
-
Average daily contracts
624,671
582,339
508,608
513,016
Change on pcp
7%
-
-1%
-
Options on futures volume
Total contracts
5,197
8,993
48,822
63,845
Change on pcp
-42%
-
-24%
-
Average daily contracts
260
428
378
491
Change on pcp
-39%
-
-23%
-
Total futures and options on futures volume
Total contracts
12,498,610
12,238,116
65,659,222
66,755,989
Change on pcp
2%
-
-2%
-
Average daily contracts
624,931
582,767
508,986
513,508
Change on pcp
7%
-
-1%
-
In calendar year 2022, average daily futures and options on futures volume was 530,987, which was 1% lower than in calendar year 2021.
Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link:
In December 2022, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $282.479 billion, compared to $184.823 billion in the pcp.
OTC Markets
December
December
December
December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Total notional cleared value ($billion)
282.479
184.823
2,871.648
1,916.308
Change on pcp
53%
-
50%
-
Open notional cleared value ($billion)
3,539.210
3,457.492
-
-
(at end of month)
Change on pcp
2%
-
-
-
In calendar year 2022, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $5,593.937 billion compared to $3,336.820 billion in calendar year 2021.
Trading - Equity Options
In December 2022, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 5% and index options average daily contracts traded were up 17% on the pcp.
Equity Options
December
December
December
December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Exchange-traded options total trading days
20
21
128
130
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
Single stock equity options volume
Total contracts
4,413,278
4,421,521
28,075,633
28,612,513
Change on pcp
0%
-
-2%
-
Average daily contracts
220,664
210,549
219,341
220,096
Change on pcp
5%
-
0%
-
Index options volume
Total contracts
505,235
451,972
3,323,071
2,560,663
Change on pcp
12%
-
30%
-
Average daily contracts
25,262
21,522
25,961
19,697
Change on pcp
17%
-
32%
-
In calendar year 2022, the average daily number of single stock options was 237,591, which was 7% higher and the average daily number of index options was 26,527, which was 33% higher than in calendar year 2021.
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $10.6 billion in December 2022, compared to $11.6 billion in December 2021.
ASX Clearing Corporation
December
December
December
December
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
2022
2021
2022
2021
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
- ASX Clear ($billion)
0.9
0.7
-
-
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
9.3
10.2
-
-
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear
0.4
0.7
-
-
(Futures) ($billion)
Total cash margins held on balance sheet
10.6
11.6
-
-
Change on pcp
-9%
-
-
-
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities
3.2
3.4
-
-
and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
Change on pcp
-6%
-
-
-
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)
114.234
127.373
793.651
870.965
Change on pcp
-10%
-
-9%
-
