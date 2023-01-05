Advanced search
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:15 2023-01-05 pm EST
67.13 AUD   -0.89%
05:52pAsx : Monthly Activity Report - December 2022
PU
2022Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust
RE
2022ASX Makes Compliance Chief Appointment Permanent
MT
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - December 2022

01/05/2023 | 05:52pm EST
6 January 2023

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - DECEMBER 2022

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for December 2022.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Johanna O'Rourke

Acting Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

6 January 2023

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - December 2022

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In December 2022, total capital raised was $4.4 billion, down 82% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

December

December

December

December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

8

26

40

150

De-listings

9

11

65

79

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,292

2,299

-

-

Change on pcp

0%

-

-

-

Initial capital raised ($million)

829

3,084

1,995

29,661

Change on pcp

-73%

-

-93%

-

Secondary capital raised ($million)

2,839

12,007

26,665

40,938

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

704

9,832

3,511

19,685

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

3,543

21,839

30,176

60,623

Change on pcp

-84%

-

-50%

-

Total capital raised including other ($million)

4,372

24,923

32,171

90,284

Change on pcp

-82%

-

-64%

-

  • In calendar year 2022, 107 new entities listed, compared to 241 in calendar year 2021. Total capital raised in calendar year 2022 totalled $197.2 billion, compared to $140.8 billion in calendar year 2021.

6 January 2023

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In December 2022, the average daily number of trades was down 17% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.265 billion was down 8% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.7% in December, up 0.2% on pcp.
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in December was an average of 12.6, consistent with pcp.

Cash Markets

December

December

December

December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

20

21

128

130

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

26,205,065

33,103,553

198,555,800

213,187,353

Change on pcp

-21%

-

-7%

-

Average daily trades

1,310,253

1,576,360

1,551,217

1,639,903

Change on pcp

-17%

-

-5%

-

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

62.158

74.512

449.923

530.428

Auctions trading ($billion)

32.819

35.897

217.241

212.521

Centre Point ($billion)

10.326

9.263

65.643

62.382

On-market value

105.303

119.672

732.807

805.331

Change on pcp

-12%

-

-9%

-

Trade reporting* ($billion)

16.763

18.577

116.318

124.262

Total cash market value ($billion)

122.066

138.249

849.125

929.593

Change on pcp

-12%

-

-9%

-

On-market average daily value ($billion)

5.265

5.699

5.725

6.195

Change on pcp

-8%

-

-8%

-

Total average daily value ($billion)

6.103

6.583

6.634

7.151

Change on pcp

-7%

-

-7%

-

Average value per trade ($)

4,658

4,176

4,277

4,360

Change on pcp

12%

-

-2%

-

All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)

0.7%

0.5%

-

-

Change on pcp

0.2%

-

-

-

S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)

12.6

12.6

-

-

Change on pcp

0%

-

-

-

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

  • In calendar year 2022, the average daily number of trades was 1,727,667, which was 9% higher than in calendar year 2021, and the average daily value traded on-market was $6.414 billion, which was 8% higher.

6 January 2023

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In December 2022, average daily futures volume was up 7% on pcp and average daily options volume was down 39% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was up 7% on pcp.

Futures

December

December

December

December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

20

21

129

130

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

12,493,413

12,229,123

65,610,400

66,692,144

Change on pcp

2%

-

-2%

-

Average daily contracts

624,671

582,339

508,608

513,016

Change on pcp

7%

-

-1%

-

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

5,197

8,993

48,822

63,845

Change on pcp

-42%

-

-24%

-

Average daily contracts

260

428

378

491

Change on pcp

-39%

-

-23%

-

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

12,498,610

12,238,116

65,659,222

66,755,989

Change on pcp

2%

-

-2%

-

Average daily contracts

624,931

582,767

508,986

513,508

Change on pcp

7%

-

-1%

-

  • In calendar year 2022, average daily futures and options on futures volume was 530,987, which was 1% lower than in calendar year 2021.

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link:

https://www2.asx.com.au/content/dam/asx/documents/unlinked-docs/monthly-futures-markets-report-221230.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In December 2022, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $282.479 billion, compared to $184.823 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

December

December

December

December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

282.479

184.823

2,871.648

1,916.308

Change on pcp

53%

-

50%

-

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

3,539.210

3,457.492

-

-

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

2%

-

-

-

  • In calendar year 2022, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $5,593.937 billion compared to $3,336.820 billion in calendar year 2021.

6 January 2023

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In December 2022, single stock options average daily contracts traded were up 5% and index options average daily contracts traded were up 17% on the pcp.

Equity Options

December

December

December

December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

20

21

128

130

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

4,413,278

4,421,521

28,075,633

28,612,513

Change on pcp

0%

-

-2%

-

Average daily contracts

220,664

210,549

219,341

220,096

Change on pcp

5%

-

0%

-

Index options volume

Total contracts

505,235

451,972

3,323,071

2,560,663

Change on pcp

12%

-

30%

-

Average daily contracts

25,262

21,522

25,961

19,697

Change on pcp

17%

-

32%

-

  • In calendar year 2022, the average daily number of single stock options was 237,591, which was 7% higher and the average daily number of index options was 26,527, which was 33% higher than in calendar year 2021.

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $10.6 billion in December 2022, compared to $11.6 billion in December 2021.

ASX Clearing Corporation

December

December

December

December

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

2022

2021

2022

2021

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.9

0.7

-

-

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

9.3

10.2

-

-

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

0.4

0.7

-

-

(Futures) ($billion)

Total cash margins held on balance sheet

10.6

11.6

-

-

Change on pcp

-9%

-

-

-

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.2

3.4

-

-

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Change on pcp

-6%

-

-

-

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

114.234

127.373

793.651

870.965

Change on pcp

-10%

-

-9%

-

6 January 2023

Market Announcement 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 22:51:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
