ASX : Monthly Activity Report - February 2023

In February 2023, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $805.133 billion, compared to $413.922 billion in the pcp.
OTC Markets
February
February
February
February
2023
2022
2023
2022
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Total notional cleared value ($billion)
805.133
413.922
4,278.559
2,537.906
Change on pcp
95%
-
69%
-
Open notional cleared value ($billion)
4,367.154
3,811.797
-
-
(at end of month)
Change on pcp
15%
-
-
-
Trading - Equity Options
In February 2023, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 5% and index options average daily contracts traded were up 1% on the pcp.
Equity Options
February
February
February
February
2023
2022
2023
2022
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Exchange-traded options total trading days
20
20
168
169
(includes single stock equity options and index options)
Single stock equity options volume
Total contracts
4,977,014
5,239,883
37,432,438
38,286,220
Change on pcp
-5%
-
-2%
-
Average daily contracts
248,851
261,994
222,812
226,546
Change on pcp
-5%
-
-2%
-
Index options volume
Total contracts
503,736
498,221
4,476,457
3,516,645
Change on pcp
1%
-
27%
-
Average daily contracts
25,187
24,911
26,646
20,809
Change on pcp
1%
-
28%
-
Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets
Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $12.2 billion in February 2023, compared to $11.9 billion in February 2022. Participant margin balances subject to risk management haircuts were $9.0 billion in February 2023 compared to $9.4 billion in February 2022.
ASX Clearing Corporation
February
February
February
February
Collateral Balances - At End of Month
2023
2022
2023
2022
Month
Month
Financial
Financial
YTD
YTD
Cash margins held on balance sheet:
- ASX Clear ($billion)
0.9
1.1
-
-
- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)
10.9
10.1
-
-
Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear
0.4
0.7
-
-
(Futures) ($billion)
Total cash margins held on balance sheet
12.2
11.9
-
-
Change on pcp
3%
-
-
-
Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities
3.3
3.3
-
-
and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)
Change on pcp
0%
-
-
-
Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)