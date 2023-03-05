ASX : Monthly Activity Report - February 2023

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

In February 2023, the average daily number of trades was down 28% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $5.762 billion was down 25% on the pcp.

Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in February, down 0.3% on pcp.