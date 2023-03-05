Advanced search
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:48 2023-03-03 am EST
66.87 AUD   +0.36%
05:50pAsx : Monthly Activity Report - February 2023
PU
02/28Asx : appoints new Group Executive, Markets
PU
02/21Asx : Responds to ASIC Requirements for Additional Special Reports
PU
ASX : Monthly Activity Report - February 2023

03/05/2023 | 05:50pm EST
6 March 2023

Australian Securities and Investments Commission

ASX Market Announcements Office

Mr Nathan Bourne

ASX Limited

Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure

20 Bridge Street

Level 5, 100 Market Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ASX GROUP MONTHLY ACTIVITY REPORT - FEBRUARY 2023

Attached is a copy of the ASX Group Monthly Activity Report for February 2023.

Release of market announcement authorised by:

Johanna O'Rourke

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box H224

Customer service 13 12 79

ASX Limited ABN 98 008 624 691

Australia Square NSW 1215

asx.com.au

Market Announcement

6 March 2023

ASX Group Monthly Activity Report - February 2023

Listings and Capital Raisings

  • In February 2023, total capital raised was $1.6 billion, down 98% on the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Listings and Capital Raisings

February

February

February

February

2023

2022

2023

2022

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

New listed entities admitted

1

7

47

172

De-listings

6

9

75

91

Total listed entities (at end of month)

2,289

2,309

-

-

Change on pcp

-1%

-

-

-

Initial capital raised ($million)

5

56

2,338

45,601

Change on pcp

-91%

-

-95%

-

Secondary capital raised ($million)

1,050

1,739

28,471

43,558

Other capital raised including scrip-for-scrip ($million)

528

96,796

5,903

117,131

Total secondary capital raised ($million)

1,578

98,535

34,374

160,689

Change on pcp

-98%

-

-79%

-

Total capital raised including other ($million)

1,583

98,591

36,712

206,290

Change on pcp

-98%

-

-82%

-

6 March 2023

Market Announcement 1/6

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In February 2023, the average daily number of trades was down 28% on the pcp. The average daily value traded on- market of $5.762 billion was down 25% on the pcp.
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in February, down 0.3% on pcp.
  • Future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in February was an average of 12.7, down 23% on pcp.

Cash Markets

February

February

February

February

2023

2022

2023

2022

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total trading days

20

20

168

169

(Cash market includes equity, warrant and interest rate market

transactions)

Cash market volume

Total trades

29,301,565

40,831,610

254,014,881

291,277,860

Change on pcp

-28%

-

-13%

-

Average daily trades

1,465,078

2,041,581

1,511,993

1,723,538

Change on pcp

-28%

-

-12%

-

Cash market value

Open trading ($billion)

69.725

99.267

579.270

720.367

Auctions trading ($billion)

32.013

41.999

276.006

302.833

Centre Point ($billion)

13.507

12.852

90.335

86.193

On-market value

115.245

154.118

945.611

1,109.393

Change on pcp

-25%

-

-15%

-

Trade reporting* ($billion)

20.506

32.555

152.439

188.060

Total cash market value ($billion)

135.751

186.673

1,098.050

1,297.453

Change on pcp

-27%

-

-15%

-

On-market average daily value ($billion)

5.762

7.706

5.629

6.564

Change on pcp

-25%

-

-14%

-

Total average daily value ($billion)

6.788

9.334

6.536

7.677

Change on pcp

-27%

-

-15%

-

Average value per trade ($)

4,633

4,572

4,323

4,454

Change on pcp

1%

-

-3%

-

All Ordinaries Index (average daily movement)

0.5%

0.8%

-

-

Change on pcp

-0.3%

-

-

-

S&P/ASX 200 VIX (average daily value)

12.7

16.5

-

-

Change on pcp

-23%

-

-

-

*Trade reporting means the value of trades executed outside the order book of ASX that is subsequently reported to ASX for publication

6 March 2023

Market Announcement 2/6

Trading - Futures

  • In February 2023, average daily futures volume was up 7% on pcp and average daily options volume was up 24% on the pcp. Total average daily futures and options on futures volumes was up 7% on pcp.

Futures

February

February

February

February

2023

2022

2023

2022

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Futures and options total trading days

20

20

170

170

(includes interest rate, ASX SPI 200, commodities and energy

contracts)

Futures volume

Total contracts

10,772,536

10,070,085

85,111,995

84,115,711

Change on pcp

7%

-

1%

-

Average daily contracts

538,627

503,504

500,659

494,798

Change on pcp

7%

-

1%

-

Options on futures volume

Total contracts

12,817

10,373

79,909

83,501

Change on pcp

24%

-

-4%

-

Average daily contracts

641

519

470

491

Change on pcp

24%

-

-4%

-

Total futures and options on futures volume

Total contracts

10,785,353

10,080,458

85,191,904

84,199,212

Change on pcp

7%

-

1%

-

Average daily contracts

539,268

504,023

501,129

495,289

Change on pcp

7%

-

1%

-

Volume of futures trading by individual contract is available at the following link:

https://www2.asx.com.au/content/dam/asx/documents/unlinked-docs/monthly-futures-markets-report-230228.pdf

Clearing - OTC Markets

  • In February 2023, the notional value of OTC interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $805.133 billion, compared to $413.922 billion in the pcp.

OTC Markets

February

February

February

February

2023

2022

2023

2022

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Total notional cleared value ($billion)

805.133

413.922

4,278.559

2,537.906

Change on pcp

95%

-

69%

-

Open notional cleared value ($billion)

4,367.154

3,811.797

-

-

(at end of month)

Change on pcp

15%

-

-

-

6 March 2023

Market Announcement 3/6

Trading - Equity Options

  • In February 2023, single stock options average daily contracts traded were down 5% and index options average daily contracts traded were up 1% on the pcp.

Equity Options

February

February

February

February

2023

2022

2023

2022

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Exchange-traded options total trading days

20

20

168

169

(includes single stock equity options and index options)

Single stock equity options volume

Total contracts

4,977,014

5,239,883

37,432,438

38,286,220

Change on pcp

-5%

-

-2%

-

Average daily contracts

248,851

261,994

222,812

226,546

Change on pcp

-5%

-

-2%

-

Index options volume

Total contracts

503,736

498,221

4,476,457

3,516,645

Change on pcp

1%

-

27%

-

Average daily contracts

25,187

24,911

26,646

20,809

Change on pcp

1%

-

28%

-

Clearing - Exchange-Traded Markets

  • Participant margin balances held on balance sheet at month-end totalled $12.2 billion in February 2023, compared to $11.9 billion in February 2022. Participant margin balances subject to risk management haircuts were $9.0 billion in February 2023 compared to $9.4 billion in February 2022.

ASX Clearing Corporation

February

February

February

February

Collateral Balances - At End of Month

2023

2022

2023

2022

Month

Month

Financial

Financial

YTD

YTD

Cash margins held on balance sheet:

- ASX Clear ($billion)

0.9

1.1

-

-

- ASX Clear (Futures) ($billion)

10.9

10.1

-

-

Cash equivalents held on balance sheet - ASX Clear

0.4

0.7

-

-

(Futures) ($billion)

Total cash margins held on balance sheet

12.2

11.9

-

-

Change on pcp

3%

-

-

-

Collateral cash cover held off balance sheet (equities

3.3

3.3

-

-

and guarantees) - ASX Clear ($billion)

Change on pcp

0%

-

-

-

Total billable cash market value cleared ($billion)

126.590

164.810

1,026.834

1,194.078

Change on pcp

-23%

-

-14%

-

6 March 2023

Market Announcement 4/6

Disclaimer

ASX Limited published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 22:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
