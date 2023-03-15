ASX : Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Where a shareholder has nominated an Australian or New Zealand bank account for receipt of payments, payments will be made by direct credit in AUD or NZD as applicable.
In the absence of any such nomination, payments will be made as follows:
shareholders with a regsitered address in New Zealand will receive payment by direct credit in NZD (when they providea New Zealand bank account); and
all other shareholders will be paid in AUD.
Payments in NZD referred to above will be converted from AUD prior to the dividend payment date
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 1.24159700
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
AUD/NZD 1.0685
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
15/3/2023
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
A shareholder that would receive payment in NZD under the default arrangements may elect to receive dividend payments in AUD. Further information can be accessed at www.linkmarketservices.com.au
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Friday March 10, 2023 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders may make their currency election online at www.linkmarketservices.com.auor contact Link Market Services on:
Email: asx@linkmarketservices.com.au
Phone +61 1300 724 911