ASX LIMITED

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10
71.3 AUD   +2.27%
11:51aASX : Profit Lower, Expense Climb
DJ
11:19aTelstra to Take Full Ownership of Australian Retail Store Network
DJ
12:06aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Mixed, Asia Higher
MT
ASX : Profit Lower, Expense Climb

02/10/2021 | 05:51pm EST
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--ASX Ltd., Australia's dominant securities exchange, reported lower half-year profit even as operating revenue climbed 3.4% due to a rise in listings and issuer services supported by capital raisings and elevated issuer activity.

Net profit fell by 3.4% to 241.8 million Australian dollars (US$186.7 million) in the six months through December compared to the same period a year before. Operating revenue grew to A$470.5 million.

"As expected, the challenges arising from Covid were felt during the half and are likely to continue for at least the short term," Chief Executive Dominic Stevens said.

ASX's expenses rose by 8.2%, slightly above guidance, he said.

"Full year guidance has increased to reflect this. Capital expenditure was A$54.5 million for the half, with full-year guidance increased to A$110 million-A$115 million," Mr. Stevens said.

This reflects costs associated in part with higher volumes and the expanded CHESS replacement program.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of A$1.124 a share, compared to a payout of A$1.164 a year earlier.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1750ET

