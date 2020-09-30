ASX : Results of Annual General Meeting
09/30/2020 | 12:00am EDT
30 September 2020
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The results of ASX Limited's Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020 are set out in the attached document.
All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.
ASX LIMITED
RESULT OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL
GENERAL MEETING (ASX
VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
REPORT)
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Direct vote
Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person
(as at proxy close):
or by proxy on a poll (where applicable) on a
poll at the meeting
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
3A
RE-ELECTION OF DAMIAN ROCHE
NA
115,725,246
34,342
1,384,886
39,327
3,108,466
38,552
119,961,927
72,894
39,327
Carried
96.20%
0.03%
1.15%
2.59%
0.03%
99.94%
0.06%
3B
ELECTION OF ROB WOODS
NA
115,723,536
197,015
1,225,582
41,563
3,103,546
39,577
119,795,993
236,592
41,563
Carried
96.20%
0.16%
1.02%
2.58%
0.04%
99.80%
0.20%
4
REMUNERATION REPORT
N
112,345,263
3,155,848
1,294,113
409,813
2,642,901
490,335
116,028,155
3,646,183
409,813
Carried
93.68%
2.63%
1.08%
2.20%
0.41%
96.95%
3.05%
5
GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MD&CEO
NA
115,071,233
673,660
1,372,381
98,806
2,545,764
578,636
118,739,049
1,252,296
98,806
Carried
95.70%
0.56%
1.14%
2.12%
0.48%
98.96%
1.04%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
