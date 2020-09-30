ASX : Results of Annual General Meeting

30 September 2020 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Nathan Bourne ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The results of ASX Limited's Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2020 are set out in the attached document.

All resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

