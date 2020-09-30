ASX : Retirement of Peter Warne

30 September 2020 Australian Securities and Investments Commission ASX Market Announcements Office Mr Nathan Bourne ASX Limited Senior Executive Leader, Market Infrastructure 20 Bridge Street Level 5, 100 Market Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 SYDNEY NSW 2000

RETIREMENT OF PETER WARNE

The Board of ASX Limited (ASX) announces the retirement of Peter Warne effective from the end of the Annual General Meeting today, 30 September 2020.

Mr Warne has served for more than 14 years on the ASX Board and was a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.

ASX is pleased to confirm that Mr Warne will remain Chairman of Austraclear Limited and a director of ASX Clear (Futures) Pty Limited, the ASX clearing and settlement licensees for Australia's derivatives, OTC and debt markets. He will also remain a director of their intermediate holding companies, ASX Clearing Corporation Limited, ASX Settlement Corporation Limited.

ASX Chairman, Rick Holliday-Smith, thanked Mr Warne for his contribution to ASX, saying: "Peter has helped guide ASX through many important and challenging stages in its history. The Board - indeed, the whole company - has benefited greatly from Peter's wisdom and insights. On behalf of all of ASX's stakeholders, I thank Peter for his service and commitment. He has made a strong contribution to the company's success".

