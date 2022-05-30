ASX : S&P/ASX Agribusiness Index Launched

Media Release

31 May 2022

S&P/ASX Agribusiness Index Launched

ASX, in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&PDJI), this week launched the S&P/ASX Agribusiness Index (ASX: XAG). The new broad-based index includes companies whose principal business activity is in the primary production of agricultural products or in the production of commodities used as inputs into primary production of agricultural products. The index fills a gap in the family of indices representing the diverse sectors on ASX.

Ken Chapman, Head of Strategic Delivery, Capital Markets at ASX, said that the Agribusiness (AgBiz) Index sets a new benchmark for monitoring the performance of primary production companies and the primary industry sector as a whole.

"The profile of the agribusiness sector is hampered by the absence of an index benchmark akin to mining, energy, banking, property, healthcare or technology," Mr Chapman said.

"The combination of accelerating climate risks, booming consumer demand, increasing complexity in geopolitical relations and supply chains, and exponential advances in technology1 is driving demand for capital in all stages in the value chain.

"By raising the profile of the sector, the AgBiz Index will increase investor understanding and interest, and be a critical ingredient in priming the market for the next phase of agricultural innovation."

Reid Steadman, Head of ESG and Innovation, S&P Dow Jones Indices, said: "We are honoured to collaborate with ASX and jointly bring this timely S&P/ASX Agribusiness Index to life, which aligns with the goal of the Australian Government to expand the agribusiness industry.

"This innovative index reflects the market's heightened awareness of the need for sustainable agriculture. It will also serve as a valuable tool for investors seeking to gain exposure to this vital driver of Australia's economy."

The AgBiz Index follows the S&P/ASX Australian Indices Methodology. At launch, it will have 25 constituents with a combined market capitalisation of close to $30 billion. It will include household names such as Treasury Wine Estates, A2 Milk, Nufarm, Elders and Bega Cheese.

The index selects companies from the largest 1,000 ASX-listed securities and will look beyond the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) agricultural products sub-industry to include a total of 11 sub-industries