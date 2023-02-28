Media Alert

1 March 2023

ASX appoints new Group Executive, Markets

ASX today announced the appointment of Darren Yip as its new Group Executive, Markets.

Mr Yip is a highly-skilled executive who brings more than 20-years' experience in global financial markets with a background in prime brokerage and equity markets.

Having spent 12 years leading teams in the Asia Pacific from his base in Hong Kong, Mr Yip was most recently with Morgan Stanley as Managing Director and Co-Head of Prime Brokerage from 2013 to 2021. Recognised for building one of the most successful prime brokerage businesses in the region, Mr Yip was responsible for a multi-billion dollar balance sheet that involved significant liquidity management as well as capital and resource optimisation.

Prior to that, he was Morgan Stanley's Head of Delta One Structured Products where he led a team providing local access to Asia Pacific equity markets through OTC derivative products.

The Markets line of business is the largest among ASX's four divisions and Mr Yip's appointment follows the elevation of Helen Lofthouse to the CEO role last August.

Ms Lofthouse said: "I am delighted to have found a seasoned executive who can bring great customer insights and international best practice to join our leadership team. Darren's collaborative approach, deep markets knowledge, sound risk management skills and ability to galvanise change within industry regulations will add further depth to a highly capable Markets leadership team."

"I would also like to thank our two acting Markets co-heads, Jamie Crank and Fiona Tramontana, for their leadership and dedication as we've searched for a replacement. Both Jamie and Fiona will remain on the Markets leadership team as they return to their GM roles leading the Trading and Rates teams respectively."

Mr Yip will commence in his role from 13 March 2023.