ASX LIMITED

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/15
81.95 AUD   -0.77%
05:55pASX : is revising its temporary emergency capital raising measures
PU
03:23aAustralia shares dip as banks drag; eyes on U.S. Fed meeting
RE
09/13ASX : Updated Dividend Form
PU
ASX : is revising its temporary emergency capital raising measures

09/15/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Media Alert

15 September 2020

ASX is revising its temporary emergency capital raising measures

ASX is revising the temporary emergency capital raising measures that help listed entities affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic. The measures were introduced on 31 March 2020 and are due to expire on 30 November 2020.

From 16 September 2020, any entity wishing to rely on the measures must satisfy ASX that it is raising capital predominantly for the purpose of addressing the existing or potential future financial effect on the entity from the COVID-19 health crisis, and/or its economic impact.

Since their introduction, the measures have facilitated a wider range of capital raisings for entities affected by current market dislocation. This policy was reflected in ASX's Listed@ASX Compliance Update 5/20dated 1 May 2020.

ASX considers it prudent and timely to revise the settings given the stabilisation in market conditions.

Further details are available in ASX's Listed@ASX Compliance Update 9/20.

The revisions have been implemented by the publication of two replacement Class Waivers dated 15 September 2020: Temporary Extra Placement Capacity Class Waiverand Non-renounceableOffers Class Waiver.

Further enquiries:

Media

Analysts/Investors

David Park

Josie Ashton

Corporate Communications Adviser

Head of Investor Relations

T +61 2 9227 0010

T +61 2 9227 0646

M +61 429 595 788

M +61 416 205 234

E david.park@asx.com.au

E josie.ashton@asx.com.au

1/1

Financials
Sales 2021 940 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2021 494 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2021 9 435 M 6 890 M 6 890 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 15 865 M 11 575 M 11 586 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 726
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ASX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 73,97 AUD
Last Close Price 81,95 AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,83%
Spread / Average Target -9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Roderick Holliday-Smith Independent Chairman
Timothy J. Hogben Chief Operating Officer
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASX LIMITED4.51%11 670
CME GROUP INC.-17.26%59 561
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.50.47%14 818
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.16.61%10 149
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS27.16%4 111
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-12.58%1 850
