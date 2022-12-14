Australia demands robust response plan from ASX for software replacement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Thursday ordered ASX Ltd for a report ensuring stability of its trading system after a failed attempt by the bourse operator to replace its ageing software, and said it was considering more intervention.

ASX's three-decade-old trading platform is widely seen as in need of an upgrade after many incidents of glitches, including one in November 2020 when an issue in the new equities trading platform halted trading for 20 minutes on the day it went live.

The unprecedented steps announced on Thursday, launched in coordination with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), marks the first time the Australia Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has used its powers against a market operator.

"This is important not just for industry but also for the Australian economy and investors," ASIC Chair Joe Longo said.

The RBA, meanwhile, has asked ASX to publicly respond to the 45 recommendations made by its independent reviewer Accenture by June 30 next year, along with timelines. It also demanded ASX make a public undertaking that it has sufficient resources to support the software until after its replacement goes live.

ASX's replacement of its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) software, a "critical national infrastructure" was halted in November. A review had concluded there were "significant technology, governance, and delivery" challenges with the solution design of the project.

"ASIC will use all available regulatory measures to ensure compliance with these expectations," the regulators said in a joint statement, adding that they will consider and use further measures to ensure that ASX meets their expectations.

ASX said it "will engage proactively and transparently with the regulatory agencies ... on this work". ($1 = 1.4577 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)