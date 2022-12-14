Australia demands robust response plan from ASX for software replacement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on
Thursday ordered ASX Ltd for a report ensuring
stability of its trading system after a failed attempt by the
bourse operator to replace its ageing software, and said it was
considering more intervention.
ASX's three-decade-old trading platform is widely seen as in
need of an upgrade after many incidents of glitches, including
one in November 2020 when an issue in the new equities trading
platform halted trading for 20 minutes on the day it went live.
The unprecedented steps announced on Thursday, launched in
coordination with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), marks the
first time the Australia Securities and Investments Commission
(ASIC) has used its powers against a market operator.
"This is important not just for industry but also for the
Australian economy and investors," ASIC Chair Joe Longo said.
The RBA, meanwhile, has asked ASX to publicly respond to the
45 recommendations made by its independent reviewer Accenture by
June 30 next year, along with timelines. It also demanded ASX
make a public undertaking that it has sufficient resources to
support the software until after its replacement goes live.
ASX's replacement of its Clearing House Electronic
Subregister System (CHESS) software, a "critical national
infrastructure" was halted in November. A review had concluded
there were "significant technology, governance, and delivery"
challenges with the solution design of the project.
"ASIC will use all available regulatory measures to ensure
compliance with these expectations," the regulators said in a
joint statement, adding that they will consider and use further
measures to ensure that ASX meets their expectations.
ASX said it "will engage proactively and transparently with
the regulatory agencies ... on this work".
($1 = 1.4577 Australian dollars)
