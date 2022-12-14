Australia regulator asks ASX for detailed plan on exchange software replacement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Thursday asked ASX Ltd for a report on the stability of its trading system following an attempt to replace the software at the stock exchange that was previously halted.

ASX's replacement of its equities clearance software was halted in November following a review of the project that led it to conclude there were "significant technology, governance, and delivery" challenges with the solution design of the project.

The Australia Securities and Investments Commission in a letter on Thursday asked the stock exchange operator to explain its plans for a three-decade-old trading platform that is widely seen as in need of upgrading.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has also put out a letter asking ASX to publicly respond to the recommendations made by its independent reviewer Accenture by June 30 next year, along with timelines.

ASX said it "will engage proactively and transparently with the regulatory agencies ... on this work".