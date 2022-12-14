Australia regulator asks ASX for detailed plan on exchange software replacement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on
Thursday asked ASX Ltd for a report on the stability of
its trading system following an attempt to replace the software
at the stock exchange that was previously halted.
ASX's replacement of its equities clearance software was
halted in November following a review of the project that led it
to conclude there were "significant technology, governance, and
delivery" challenges with the solution design of the project.
The Australia Securities and Investments Commission in a
letter on Thursday asked the stock exchange operator to explain
its plans for a three-decade-old trading platform that is widely
seen as in need of upgrading.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has also put out a letter
asking ASX to publicly respond to the recommendations made by
its independent reviewer Accenture by June 30 next year, along
with timelines.
ASX said it "will engage proactively and transparently with
the regulatory agencies ... on this work".
