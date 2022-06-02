Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ASX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/02 12:27:31 am EDT
80.38 AUD   -1.29%
12:18aAustralia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief
RE
06/01ASX Appoints New Managing Director/CEO
MT
06/01Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief

06/02/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd on Thursday appointed internal candidate Helen Lofthouse as its first female chief executive officer, replacing Dominic Stevens.

Lofthouse, who will be starting her new role from Aug. 1 is entitled to an annual fixed remuneration of A$2 million ($1.44 million), the same as Stevens' yearly pay as seen in the 2021 annual report, ASX said.

"I am looking forward to helping shape ASX's future as we continue our transformation and leverage our technology platform to deliver further value," said Lofthouse, who was also selected as one of the World Federation of Exchanges Women Leaders for 2021.

ASX has been battling several software glitches in the past, with the most recent outage in November halting trading of its equities on their debut, forcing the country's market regulator to impose additional licence conditions to reduce future risks and upgrades.

Lofthouse currently serves as the group executive of ASX's Markets division - the company's largest revenue-generating business. She has served as the managing director at UBS and at multiple senior roles with U.S. lender JPMorgan, prior to joining the bourse operator in 2015.

During Stevens' tenure at the helm, which lasted nearly six years, the market value of ASX rose by about 65%, as of Wednesday's close.

Stevens will continue as the CEO until July 31 and has agreed to remain available to advise and assist with the transition until Sept. 30 after which he intends to retire, ASX added.

($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASX LIMITED
12:18aAustralia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief
RE
06/01ASX Appoints New Managing Director/CEO
MT
06/01Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief
RE
06/01ASX : Helen Lofthouse appointed Managing director & CEO of ASX
PU
06/01ASX : Helen Lofthouse Appointed Managing Director and CEO of ASX
PU
06/01ASX Names Helen Lofthouse as New CEO
DJ
05/30ASX : S&P/ASX Agribusiness Index Launched
PU
05/18Mawson's Subsidiary Southern Cross Gold Lists on the ASX
AQ
05/17MRG Metals Applies for Rare Earth Elements and Uranium Exploration Licences
AQ
05/10Australia's ASX puts off go-live deadline for CHESS software replacement
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASX LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 011 M 725 M 725 M
Net income 2022 503 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2022 9 355 M 6 707 M 6 707 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 15 763 M 11 302 M 11 302 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 749
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ASX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 81,43 AUD
Average target price 79,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominic J. Stevens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Damian Roche Chairman
Dan Chesterman Chief Information Officer
Val Mathews Chief Customer & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASX LIMITED-13.02%11 211
CME GROUP INC.-12.97%71 464
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-32.48%13 826
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.24%8 341
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-24.58%2 245
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.28.07%1 679