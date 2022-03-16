Log in
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
Australia's ASX restores futures, options trading after outage

03/16/2022 | 11:36pm EDT
March 17 (Reuters) - ASX Ltd, the operator of Australia's main stock exchange, said on Thursday it restored trading in futures and options markets after suspending it earlier in the day due to a "hardware-related issue."

The bourse operator said that at 2:11 p.m. Sydney time (0311 GMT), its derivatives market ASX24 had transitioned to "open" and the platform was stable, following a halt around 10 a.m. Sydney time when the issue was first discovered.

The issue did not affect equities trading.

The outage comes amid several disruptions to ASX's trading systems in recent times, most notably in November 2020, when a software problem cost the exchange almost an entire trading day.

It prompted Australia's market regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, to impose additional licence conditions on ASX last year following an investigation.

ASX's market announcement platform had also experienced a brief outage in February.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
