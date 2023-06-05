Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ASX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASX   AU000000ASX7

ASX LIMITED

(ASX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:48:12 2023-06-05 pm EDT
60.90 AUD   -9.83%
06/05Bourse operator ASX on track for worst day in 11 years on higher cost outlook
RE
06/05ASX Shares Slide on Expense, Capital Management Guidance
DJ
06/05Australian shares skid ahead of RBA decision, financials top losers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bourse operator ASX on track for worst day in 11 years on higher cost outlook

06/05/2023 | 10:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney

(Reuters) - ASX Ltd lifted its capital expenditure outlook for fiscal 2024 on Tuesday, sending shares of the Australian bourse operator on track for their worst day since August 2012, if losses hold.

Shares of ASX slipped as much as 10.1% to A$60.74, hitting their lowest since Jan. 16, 2019.

The operator forecast its capital expenditure to come in between A$110 million ($72.74 million) and A$140 million for fiscal 2024, and revised its fiscal 2023 expense growth outlook to 12% - the top-end of its previous view.

ASX has earmarked higher expenses to replace its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) software, for which the stock exchange operator submitted a report on Monday.

"The new five-year strategy at face value seems to have relatively modest aspirations with management recognising a reset is required," Citi analysts said in a note.

ASX has also revised its dividend payout ratio policy to a range of between 80% and 90% of its underlying net profit after tax lowered from a 90% flat ratio maintained last year.

($1 = 1.5122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Navya Mittal


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED -9.88% 60.9 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
TOPIX INDEX 0.24% 2225.51 Delayed Quote.15.38%
All news about ASX LIMITED
06/05Bourse operator ASX on track for worst day in 11 years on higher cost outlook
RE
06/05ASX Shares Slide on Expense, Capital Management Guidance
DJ
06/05Australian shares skid ahead of RBA decision, financials top losers
RE
06/04Bourse operator ASX takes action for trading software's operational reliability
RE
05/25ASX to Sell Entire Interest in Yieldbroker to Tradeweb Markets Subsidiary
MT
05/24Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NasdaqGS:TW) entered into a defin..
CI
05/23ASX Limited Names Tim Whiteley as Chief Information Officer Effective July 1, 2023
CI
05/18Australian stock exchange says software overhaul won't involve blockchain
RE
04/27ASX Expects About AU$25 Million Gain from Proposed Sale of 43%-Owned YieldBroker
MT
04/11Asx : to consult on the future of mFund
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASX LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 019 M 675 M 675 M
Net income 2023 330 M 219 M 219 M
Net cash 2023 992 M 657 M 657 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,0x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 13 074 M 8 658 M 8 658 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
EV / Sales 2024 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ASX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 67,54 AUD
Average target price 69,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Lofthouse CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Tobin Chief Financial Officer
Damian Roche Independent Chairman
Dan Chesterman CIO & Group Executive-Technology & Data
Val Mathews Chief Customer & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASX LIMITED-0.84%8 647
CME GROUP INC.10.19%66 656
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.36%14 892
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.23.53%8 733
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-8.40%5 273
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-5.30%3 091
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer