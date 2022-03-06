Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
[title]
[date]
[link]
[market]
[doc type]
[stock code]
[stock name]
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
06/03/2022 19:08
Link
SEHK
htm
06806
SWHY
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
06/03/2022 19:02
Link
SEHK
htm
06821
ASYMCHEM
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
06/03/2022 18:58
Link
SEHK
htm
06821
ASYMCHEM
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 February 2022
06/03/2022 18:57
Link
SEHK
pdf
02219
CHAOJU EYE CARE
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
06/03/2022 18:53
Link
SEHK
htm
06821
ASYMCHEM
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON INVESTMENT AGREEMENT ENTERED WITH SHANGHAI INDUSTRY COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT ZONE CO., LTD.
06/03/2022 18:47
Link
SEHK
pdf
06821
ASYMCHEM
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the Month Ended 28 February 2022
06/03/2022 18:43
Link
SEHK
pdf
02296
HUARCHI GLOBAL
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 February 2022
06/03/2022 18:36
Link
SEHK
pdf
00520
XIABUXIABU
MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022
06/03/2022 18:28
Link
SEHK
pdf
00826
TIANGONG INT'L
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
06/03/2022 18:27
Link
SEHK
pdf
00658
C TRANSMISSION
VOLUNTARY JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 43% EQUITY INTEREST IN NANJING HIGH SPEED
06/03/2022 18:19
Link
SEHK
pdf
00658
C TRANSMISSION
POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
06/03/2022 18:16
Link
SEHK
pdf
01873
VIVA BIOTECH
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2022
06/03/2022 18:15
Link
SEHK
pdf
00885
RENTIAN TECH
VOLUNTARY JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 43% EQUITY INTEREST IN NANJING HIGH SPEED
06/03/2022 18:12
Link
SEHK
pdf
00607
FULLSHARE
POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
06/03/2022 18:11
Link
SEHK
pdf
01873
VIVA BIOTECH
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 February 2022
06/03/2022 18:09
Link
SEHK
pdf
03331
VINDA INT'L
RESIGNATION OF SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR
06/03/2022 18:06
Link
SEHK
pdf
01905
HAITONG UT
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
06/03/2022 18:06
Link
SEHK
htm
00267
CITIC
INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT THE H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION LISTING APPROVAL GRANTED BY THE STOCK EXCHANGE
06/03/2022 18:06
Link
SEHK
pdf
02170
BASECARE-B
Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer
04/03/2022 22:53
Link
SEHK
pdf
00217
CHINA CHENGTONG
Disclaimer
Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 11:28:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
4 483 M
709 M
709 M
Net income 2021
1 027 M
162 M
162 M
Net cash 2021
7 622 M
1 206 M
1 206 M
P/E ratio 2021
84,3x
Yield 2021
0,21%
Capitalization
87 664 M
13 873 M
13 873 M
EV / Sales 2021
17,9x
EV / Sales 2022
9,07x
Nbr of Employees
5 477
Free-Float
60,2%
Chart ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
341,98 CNY
Average target price
447,80 CNY
Spread / Average Target
30,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.