  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002821   CNE100002BZ6

ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD.

(002821)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

03/06/2022 | 06:29am EST
Disclaimer

Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 11:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 483 M 709 M 709 M
Net income 2021 1 027 M 162 M 162 M
Net cash 2021 7 622 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,3x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 87 664 M 13 873 M 13 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 341,98 CNY
Average target price 447,80 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Yang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hao Hong Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Da Zhang Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Randolph Gage Chief Scientific Officer
Kun Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD.-21.38%13 873
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.93%445 608
ROCHE HOLDING AG-11.66%295 200
PFIZER, INC.-17.61%273 576
ABBVIE INC.11.20%266 304
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-4.83%237 200