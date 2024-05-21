Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. (Stock Code 002821.SZ/6821.HK) announced today that it will operate the former Pfizer U.K. small molecule API pilot plant and part of the development laboratories through a new lease agreement between Asymchem and Discovery Park, establishing Asymchem’s first manufacturing footprint in Europe. Asymchem will continue to operate the site in Sandwich, Kent, as a clinical small molecule development and manufacturing facility to meet global client demands for pharma services and supply.

The development laboratories are expected to begin operation in June 2024, followed by the API pilot plant in August. The site is expected to employ approximately 100 individuals by the end of 2024, including many staff previously employed by Pfizer. Planned additions for the site include capabilities for the manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides, as well as sustainability capabilities utilizing continuous flow and biocatalysis.

“We are excited to become a part of the European pharma manufacturing community,” said Chairman and CEO of Asymchem Group, Dr. Hao Hong. “Meeting the needs of our clients in bringing manufacturing into the Western market will continue to be part of our long-term strategy to meet overall global business demands.”

Mayer Schreiber, CEO of Discovery Park, said: “We are delighted to welcome Asymchem to Discovery Park this summer. The organisation has selected Discovery Park as their European base and home to their first manufacturing facility in Europe, bringing new jobs and safeguarding scientific talent. Asymchem joins a burgeoning community of over 160 companies in a designated Life Sciences Opportunity Zone, representing an incredible talent pool which contributes significantly to the U.K. life sciences economy.”

About Asymchem

Asymchem is a global technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing services to the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in 1997, Asymchem employs over 9300 personnel world-wide, with R&D and manufacturing operations in China and the U.S.

About Discovery Park

Discovery Park is a thriving UK life science community for visionary entrepreneurs and leaders. Within easy reach of London, Discovery Park spearheads Kent’s flourishing science and technology cluster.

Discovery Park offers state-of-the-art labs, modern offices and manufacturing facilities, unrivalled flexibility and comprehensive support including access to finance and a strong local talent pool.

Discovery Park has been a major centre for life science for nearly 70 years and is home to 160+ companies across a growing tenant community of dynamic start-ups through to global corporations. This includes Algaecytes, Canterbury Christ Church University, Concept Life Sciences, eXroid, Genea Biomedx, LGC, Pfizer, Psyros Diagnostics, Salvensis, Viatris, VisusNano and Wren Healthcare.

